Alice Haynes eyes French option for new recruit Asadna

A runaway Ripon winner on debut, he was subsequently ninth of 20 to River Tiber in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The Mehmas colt, owned by Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah, then joined Haynes from fellow Newmarket trainer George Boughey last month.

Haynes is just getting to know him and has given him an entry in the Rose Bowl Stakes at Newbury next weekend.

However, he is more likely to head to France.

Haynes said: “Asadna has done two pieces of work for us now, the first on the Watered Gallop yesterday. I liked what I saw. We gave him a Rose Bowl entry today.

“It will be a case of seeing what the ground does – he needs top of the ground, so we could be going for a Group Three in France at the end of the month, or Goodwood.

“We will see what the ground does. He worked six furlongs under Kieren Fallon this morning.

“I think the Rose Bowl could be an option, although it comes slightly quickly. He will do another piece on Tuesday and see, but the main thing is he definitely needs good to firm ground, which I’m not sure we will (get) – it keeps raining, doesn’t it?”