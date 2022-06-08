Trainer Alice Haynes is dreaming of her first Royal Ascot success with Tattersalls purchase Lady Bullet. The two-year-old filly is set to line up in the Group 3 Albany Stakes next Friday and will be one of Haynes’ first ever runners at the Royal Meeting, alongside two other stablemates. The unbeaten daughter of James Garfield broke her maiden at Doncaster in decisive fashion on debut before claiming a novice event by two and a half lengths at Ripon last time out, and Haynes continues to be pleased with Lady Bullet’s preparations. Haynes told Tattersalls: “It’s exciting to have our first runners at Royal Ascot next week. Preparations have gone great. “She [Lady Bullet] won first time out at Doncaster and even going into that first race I thought she was nice – and I did mention the Albany, and then afterwards it was decided that’s where we will head. "She then went and won under a penalty in a Novice at Ripon - a 7-pound penalty, carrying 9-9."

Purchased at the Tattersalls Craven Breeze Up Sale for 48,000 guineas by the Newmarket handler from Aguiar Bloodstock, victory at Royal Ascot would provide Haynes with her biggest success to date, a little over a year since she took out her licence. Haynes added: “It’s so exciting for the team as we are only a small team. We go there with three runners, but for a filly like her, unbeaten to go in, you have to pinch yourself. “We bought her, a James Garfield ex Lil’s Joy, for 48,000 [guineas] from the Craven Breeze Up. Some fillies or horses from the breeze ups can be very buzzy, but she hasn’t changed from day one. You still think riding her now if she has run - because of the way she is, just so laid back.” Owned by The Three Bullets, Lady Bullet is also in contention for the valuable £125,000 Tattersalls Craven Royal Ascot Bonus which will be awarded to the first Tattersalls Craven Breeze Up winner of any of the six two-year-old races at this year's Royal Meeting. It forms part of the £250,000 Tattersalls Craven Royal Ascot/Group 1 Bonus, with £100,000 being paid to the owner and £25,000 to the vendor of the horse. “The Craven Bonus is a massive plus going in there next week. If we win, the owners will be on cloud nine - they’ll be partying and then realise there’s the added bonus of £125,000 to take home, which hopefully we can push them to re-invest into something else. “The owners that bought her are a little mad - they’re very enthusiastic and you will spot them on Friday.”

Tips, features, schedule, racecards and much more