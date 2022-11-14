The three-year-old won four of his six outings this season, rounding out with a couple of Group Three successes. Burrows had pinpointed the £600,000 Bahrain Trophy as the perfect end to 2022 – but the Shadwell-owned colt has picked up a problem in his left forelock.

“Alflaila was having a routine canter at the racetrack at Bahrain this morning. My head lad John Lake was riding him and he was happy with him and how he moved,” said Burrows.

“On the walk home, he felt he was a little bit short so got off him. He had an X-ray as soon as he got back to the stables which showed a small fracture in the left fore fetlock.

“He’s had successful surgery and he’ll hopefully be good to return home in a few weeks. He’s been excellently looked after by the Baker McVeigh team on site. It’s just very frustrating so close to the race but the main thing is that the surgery went well and he’s OK.”