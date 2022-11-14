Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Alflaila comes through to win at York
Alflaila comes through to win at York

Alflaila ruled out of Bahrain Trophy

By Sporting Life
14:41 · MON November 14, 2022

Alflaila has been ruled out of the Bahrain Trophy on Friday after suffering an injury setback.

The three-year-old won four of his six outings this season, rounding out with a couple of Group Three successes. Burrows had pinpointed the £600,000 Bahrain Trophy as the perfect end to 2022 – but the Shadwell-owned colt has picked up a problem in his left forelock.

“Alflaila was having a routine canter at the racetrack at Bahrain this morning. My head lad John Lake was riding him and he was happy with him and how he moved,” said Burrows.

“On the walk home, he felt he was a little bit short so got off him. He had an X-ray as soon as he got back to the stables which showed a small fracture in the left fore fetlock.

“He’s had successful surgery and he’ll hopefully be good to return home in a few weeks. He’s been excellently looked after by the Baker McVeigh team on site. It’s just very frustrating so close to the race but the main thing is that the surgery went well and he’s OK.”

Sky Bet offer - delete

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING