Athasi Stakes report: No Speak Alexander stakes Classic claims at the Curragh

The filly was a winner as a two-year-old and ran competitively in a handful of black-type contests before ending her season with fourth place in the Group Three Weld Park Stakes.

Returning to the same track for her first run of the new campaign, the three-year-old was this time a one-and-a-half-length winner when beating stablemate Zaffy’s Pride at 4/1.

Jockey Shane Foley believes the Shalaa filly could now be a contender for the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas back at the Curragh on May 23.

He said: “She was good, she’s been working like that and I was keen to ride her over the other.

“She’s a filly that I thought might have run well in the French Guineas, but we didn’t have her in it.

“She’s probably entitled to come back for the Irish Guineas now after that. She likes that bit of juice in the ground.”

Champers Elysees, winner of last year’s Matron Stakes, was sent off the 2/1 favourite but could finish only fourth under her Group One penalty.