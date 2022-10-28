Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond is looking ahead to the action from Ascot and Wetherby this weekend and she has a big-priced selection at the former venue.

Before we focus on this weekend’s excellent jumping, let me tell you about something that happened to me on Saturday that doesn’t happen very often. Horseracing is full of disappointments if you think about it. For those of us lucky enough to work in the industry, for punters, or casual racing fans, you are constantly disappointed. Say, there are eight races on a card, how many winners do you find? Even on a successful day there are disappointments. Now, I don’t want this to sound morose because I’m naturally of a sunny disposition, but I’m also a realist. However, last weekend Auguste Rodin gave me the sort of thrill that doesn’t happen often.

In the immediate aftermath of his win in the Vertem Futurity Trophy I suggested to my Sky Sports Racing colleague Jamie Lynch that this horse could win a British Triple Crown. Nijinsky was the last horse to pull off this unusual feat back in 1970 and Camelot came close to achieving it with wins in the 2000 Guineas, Derby, before an agonisingly narrow defeat in the St Leger in 2012. Like Auguste Rodin he was also trained by Aidan O’Brien, and I wonder if a Triple Crown bid is in the back of his mind as we go into winter quarters? It’s an old-fashioned route for horses nowadays, so maybe Sky Bet’s 50/1 available for the colt to win the Guineas, Derby and Arc is more realistic. Auguste Rodin excited me more than any two-year-old has in a long time with his exceptional win in unsuitable ground at Doncaster. The only disappointment from my perspective is, I wasn’t there to see him in the flesh. He’s 5/1 favourite with Sky Bet to win the 2000 Guineas, 3/1 for the Derby and 14/1 with the same firm for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. Exciting times.

We must put that behind us for now, though, and focus on the winter game. I’m off to Ascot on Saturday and as a result have had a close look through the card. All eyes will be on the enigmatic Goshen as he makes his chasing debut in the Ascot Underwriting Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase. Following Goshen has been a rollercoaster ride with some incredible highs and some crushing lows. He’s talented but quirky and it’s hard to forget how badly he hung right-handed at Lingfield’s Winter Millions meeting back in January. However, fences might just focus his mind. His rider Jamie Moore has reported his schooling has gone well and thinks the track could be the ideal place to start him off over fences. He’s the class act and he should be the best horse in the line-up; he's 6/5 with Sky Bet. Anyharminasking is another market leader at Ascot and at the time of writing is 3/1 to win the second race, the Bateaux London Handicap Hurdle. It’s been much mentioned that he’s the only horse to have beaten Constitution Hill, thanks to his victory in an Irish point-to-point in April 2021, and that is a heavy burden to carry. He’s looked impressive in winning two handicap hurdles in the north and may still be ahead of his mark. His trainer Jonjo O’Neill won this with Soaring Glory last year and I hope this lad can do the same.