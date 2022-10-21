Aidan O’Brien has won the race a record equalling ten times, the same number as Sir Henry Cecil, and in Auguste Rodin he has a colt that can looks capable of taking him into the outright lead. He is Sky Bet’s 5/6 favourite, so may not appeal as a betting prospect, but there is plenty of evidence to suggest he deserves to be that price.

The Vertem Futurity Stakes at Doncaster is the final domestic Group 1 of the season, and it has been a significant race with the following season in mind over the years. There have been colts go on to win the 2000 Guineas, five have been victorious in the Derby and some have returned to Doncaster to win the following year’s St. Leger. So it’s fair to say this is one of the most significant two-year-old contests with regards the following year’s Classics.

Now whilst the Flat season “proper” reached its conclusion at Ascot last weekend, it’s fair to say there is still a significant race still to come that curiously doesn’t fall within those parameters.

He’s a true blueblood being by sensational Japanese sire Deep Impact, and a first foal for outstanding race mare Rhododendron. Whilst he was beaten on debut, that was by Crypto Force who it was announced this week will be leaving trainer Michael O’Callaghan to join the Gosden’s in Newmarket with a Classic campaign in mind.

Auguste Rodin has won both subsequent starts and whilst the form hasn’t been backed up yet, he has looked good in the closing stages once his stamina came into play. He looks the type to improve for another winter on his back and O’Brien knows what it takes to win this contest with one of his leading classic hopes.

Speaking of John and Thady Gosden, they run Epictetus at Doncaster (7/2 second favourite). The Kingman colt comes here off the back of a second place in the Group 3 Autumn Stakes at Newmarket last month. The Autumn Stakes has been another significant race for potential Classic contenders in recent years and that form is strong.

Karl Burke is reaching for the visor for Holloway Boy (15/2) as the juvenile has failed to replicate his surprise debut win in the Chesham in three subsequent starts. He finished third in the Autumn Stakes on his most recent start and the visor will have to eek out a bit more improvement. He may well improve for slightly softer conditions at Doncaster too.

Stormbuster is of interest given his pedigree and the fact that he comes from a yard that has won this race twice in the past eight years. Andrew Balding won this in 2014 with Elm Park and when it was switched to Newcastle in 2019 with Kameko. This lad is a full brother to Juddmonte International winner Arabian Queen, and he has progressed with experience and with the step up in trip. He has to improve but he’s in the right hands and at 9/1 offers each-way value.

King Of Steel faces a big step up in grade having won his only start over this trip in maiden company at Nottingham. He’s a big horse and hopefully will have a bright future next season.

Salt Lake City is the Aidan O’Brien second string. He won a Navan maiden over a mile on soft ground last time out.

Roger Teal is rolling the dice with four race maiden Dancing Magic (33/1). It’s expected he will improve for the more testing underfoot conditions, but he’ll have to. He’ll be one of the pacesetters to make use of his stamina, and he will enjoy conditions if any of the protagonist’s flounder.

The outsider at the time of writing is Captain Wierzba who is 40/1 with Sky Bet to win for Ralph Beckett and Rob Hornby, both trainer and jockey have enjoyed successful campaigns. This horse made headlines through no fault of his own when Rossa Ryan was unseated by the actions of Christophe Soumillon in France last time out. Prior to that he was second on debut at Windsor before winning at Ffos Las over 7 ½ furlongs last time out.

In conclusion it looks like Auguste Rodin is the horse to beat and he has the strongest form in the book. He’s already a 10/1 shot for the 2000 Guineas and is 8/1 favourite for next year’s Derby. However, in the likely conditions he could be vulnerable, and Epictetus is a big danger with that good run in the Autumn Stakes last time out.

It’s the time of year that the codes collide, and Cheltenham’s two-day Showcase meeting got under way on Friday just as the autumn rain chose to make an appearance (not before time). There are seven races on Saturday, all Class 2 level, with two contests worth £60,000.

I’ve been picking brains to find some nice horses to follow for the jumps season and I think I’ve found some nice individuals to put in your trackers/notebooks.