National Hunt racing fans have much to look forward to this weekend with the jumping cranking up a gear. The unseasonably dry weather has resulted in some small fields but there are a few decent betting opportunities over the weekend. Horses that I’ll be hoping can run well are Cloth Cap in Friday’s Professor Caroline Tisdall Supports Heroic Jumpers Veterans’ Handicap Chase . This lad has loads of class when things go right and it’s worth reminding you, he was one of the shortest priced favourites in Grand National history in 2021. He has dropped a few pounds in the handicap, and this is his easiest opportunity for a while. He was rated almost a stone higher a year ago and shouldn’t be written off just yet. His main danger looks to be last year’s winner Some Chaos who should be fully tuned up for this and goes well fresh (3/1 second fav with Sky Bet). Cloth Cap will have bigger targets as the season progresses.

Back to last weekend, and it’s not often you go racing and the reality beats the expectation, but the Arc more than delivered, and I haven’t enjoyed a race meeting a much as that in a long time. ParisLongchamp was buzzing after Alpinista did her thing and it was joyful to see Sir Mark Prescott in the aftermath of the victory. The great man has been training for 53 seasons and there’s no one better than preparing a horse for a specific day than the master of Heath House but those days usually come in a big handicap and not the most famous flat race in the world. It was wonderful for Luke Morris and also for owner/breeder Kirsten Rausing, who puts so much into the sport.

Has much happened since we last spoke? Well, Christophe Soumillon has disgraced himself, Alpinista has covered herself in glory in winning the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe for Sir Mark Prescott and I’ve come back from France with germs which has left me playing “cold or covid”? It’s a cold, I’ve done two tests. Which is good news for me as I’ll be off to Chepstow on Friday and Saturday for the two-day Jumps Season Opener meeting.

The Unibet Persian War Novices’ Hurdle is Friday’s feature at Chepstow and Quid Pro Quo is the likely favourite for Dan Skelton. At the likely prices though I like Deeper Blue (4/1 with Sky Bet) for Harry Fry. He was in great form when we last saw him in the spring and his trainer seems to have found the key to him now.

Collectors Item is my pick in the Chepstow Plant International Novices’ Hurdle for Jonjo O’Neill. It could be a good day for O’Neill who also unleashed Holly for the first time this season in the Weatherbys NHStallions.co.uk Handicap Hurdle. She makes her handicap debut and a mark of 125 may be lenient.

Chris Gordon has his team in tip top form, and I think he can have a winner with Presenting A Queen in the Bloomfields Horseboxes EBF Mares’ NH Novices’ Hurdle.

On to Saturday at the Welsh track and the £75,000 Wasdell Group Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle is the feature. The sponsors run Zabeel Champion from just out the handicap, and he can’t be discounted. I think they may all struggle though against Knappers Hill for Paul Nicholls. Another summer on his back should have helped him develop further and he’s won seven of his 10 starts to date. He has stamina to prove at the trip, but I think he’ll get it no problem now he’s hopefully a stronger model.

Elsewhere on Saturday watch out for a horse in the closing Chepstow Construction Equipment Open NH Flat Race. Bannow Bay Boy finished second in an Irish point to point in February to a horse called Matata who is held in high regard by his connections. You expect this horse to run well if he’s fully tuned up for his rules debut.

Let’s not forget Newmarket this weekend though because Friday the big race is the Group 1 Bet365 Fillies’ Mile which is usually a good guide to next season’s classics. It’s hard to see past the hot favourite Commissioning for John and Thady Gosden. She’s won both her starts including a Group 2 in good style at this track over seven furlongs. Her pedigree is stout on the dam’s side so the step up in trip should bring about further improvement, with the proviso that this race doesn’t come too quickly after her win two weeks ago. At 4/7 favourite she’s short, but deservedly so.

On Saturday the classy colts line up for the Darley Dewhurst Stakes where Nostrum will be popular having won two from two including the Group 3 Tattersalls Stakes last time out. The fact Sir Michael Stoute is having a tilt at this tells you plenty about the regard he is held in. At a bigger price, Isaac Shelby is worth keeping on your radar for Brian Meehan. He’s 9/1 and with Sky Bet paying three places, rather than two, he could fill one of those spots.