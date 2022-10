Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond is at Chepstow this weekend for the two-day Jumps Season Opener and she marks your card.

Has much happened since we last spoke? Well, Christophe Soumillon has disgraced himself, Alpinista has covered herself in glory in winning the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe for Sir Mark Prescott and I’ve come back from France with germs which has left me playing “cold or covid”? It’s a cold, I’ve done two tests. Which is good news for me as I’ll be off to Chepstow on Friday and Saturday for the two-day Jumps Season Opener meeting. Back to last weekend, and it’s not often you go racing and the reality beats the expectation, but the Arc more than delivered, and I haven’t enjoyed a race meeting a much as that in a long time. ParisLongchamp was buzzing after Alpinista did her thing and it was joyful to see Sir Mark Prescott in the aftermath of the victory. The great man has been training for 53 seasons and there’s no one better than preparing a horse for a specific day than the master of Heath House but those days usually come in a big handicap and not the most famous flat race in the world. It was wonderful for Luke Morris and also for owner/breeder Kirsten Rausing, who puts so much into the sport. National Hunt racing fans have much to look forward to this weekend with the jumping cranking up a gear. The unseasonably dry weather has resulted in some small fields but there are a few decent betting opportunities over the weekend. Horses that I’ll be hoping can run well are Cloth Cap in Friday’s Professor Caroline Tisdall Supports Heroic Jumpers Veterans’ Handicap Chase. This lad has loads of class when things go right and it’s worth reminding you, he was one of the shortest priced favourites in Grand National history in 2021. He has dropped a few pounds in the handicap, and this is his easiest opportunity for a while. He was rated almost a stone higher a year ago and shouldn’t be written off just yet. His main danger looks to be last year’s winner Some Chaos who should be fully tuned up for this and goes well fresh (3/1 second fav with Sky Bet). Cloth Cap will have bigger targets as the season progresses.