Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond has put her Cheltenham tickets on ice to focus on this weekend's quality Flat and jumps racing.

It’s taken longer than usual to start writing this column for you this week. Not because of writer’s block, but owing to the fact I’ve just spent 9 minutes and 13 seconds in an ice bath, and my fingers were refusing to be as dexterous as I’d like. I’m still shivering, and my toes are numb, but other than that, in good working order, but I’ll use it as an excuse for any typos. The cold is supposed to sharpen your senses, so I’m hoping more winners will flow this week as a result! There has to be some benefit, right? My countdown timer in the bath was being closely monitored, almost as closely as the one that has been rattling around my head for the past six month on Cheltenham countdown. Similarly to the last minute in an ice bath, the Festival can’t come soon enough, and now we have less than two weeks to wait. I’ll save my Cheltenham musings until nearer the time, as we have plenty to get stuck into in the meantime. This weekend I’m looking forward to co-hosting Get In with Jason Weaver on Friday night, before the excellent racing from Doncaster and Lingfield on Saturday, where I’ll be in the Sky Sports Studio hot seat. Aside from that there is also good quality jump racing at Kelso and Newbury, so let’s try and unearth some winners from those fixtures.

I’m going to kick off with Doncaster where the Virgin Bet Grimthorpe Handicap Chase is the feature. This 3m2f contest looks uber-competitive despite just the eight runners. Sky Bet are offering four places instead of three which should give us a bit of a hand. I fancied Does He Know for the Denman Chase, but he could only finish third of the seven runners. He was giving weight to the horses that finished in front of him there and back in a handicap, and up in trip, will suit at Donny. He’s 11/4 second favourite. It’s reasonably hard to remember that SPORTING JOHN was a Grade 1 winner over fences as a novice. The wheels have fallen off as late, but maybe the wind op he had before his last start may give him more confidence. I hope we haven’t seen the best of him and I'm waiting for him to bounce back. He’s certainly on an appealing mark nowadays and is 9/1 with Sky Bet so maybe one for those four places.

Newbury’s highlight is the BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase over two and a half miles. We all know the ground is unseasonably fast so it shouldn’t be a surprise that there are only seven declarations for this race. Sky Bet are paying three places instead of two. Last year’s winner Paint The Dream will have a tougher time off his higher handicap mark, although he loves Newbury and the ground is ideal. Zanza has paid the price for winning the Grade 2 Denman Chase last time and life will be harder back in a handicap.

Lord Baddesley is 1lb out of the handicap but will enjoy conditions and his trainer Chris Gordon is having a superb season. You can’t write off Sebastapol for Tom Lacey either. I’m not a huge fan of this horse as I don’t think he has the resolution of some, but he’ll enjoy conditions too as he steps out of novice company. Unusually for a Venetia Williams-trained horse, GEMIRANDE likes a sounder surface, and I might take a chance on him at the prices. He’s 11/2 and I’d like to think he can run into one of those three places.

The charming Borders track of Kelso gets its day in the spotlight thanks to a high-quality card that features a Listed chase and Grade 2 novices’ hurdle, as well as the historic bet365 Morebattle Hurdle, a race that has produced some fine winners since its inception in 1984, with the majority of those hailing from well north of the Trent. There have been a few who have nicked the prize and taken it south, with Nicky Henderson the most successful southern raider thanks to his three winners, and one has taken it back over the Irish sea, when Emmet Mullins was successful with The Shunter two years ago. There’s an added incentive of a £100,000 bonus for the winner of this, should they go on to be successful at Cheltenham, something Mullins pulled off when The Shunter subsequently won the Plate. Emmet is back for another crack at the prize with smart juvenile Mctigue, who gets a 10lb weight-for-age allowance. I think the prize will head back to Ireland, but with the Lorna Fowler-trained COLONEL MUSTARD. I'd love to see my old Racing Channel colleague, Lorna, win this prize. Colonel Mustard has been allotted top weight, but Lorna has booked decent 3lb conditional rider Kevin Buckley which will help.

The horse is eight years old but is still lightly raced and his last couple of starts have come over fences. I think he’ll appreciate reverting to hurdling as this is a sphere he has shown some smart form in previously. His only other handicap start came in the County Hurdle last season, where he was beaten three lengths in third behind State Man and First Street. He ran off 140 there and is now 143 whereas those two now rate 167 and 152 respectively. A reproduction of that should see him go very close. He’s 5/1 joint second favourite with Sky Bet.

Flat racing fans have Lingfield to look forward to where the Listed TalkSPORT Spring Cup Stakes will focus the attention of all weather aficionados. Richard Hannon runs two, including Shouldvebeenaring, who beat Alpha Capture (reopposes) at Southwell last time out. He also runs a filly I like called Minnetonka, but it’s fair to say she was a touch disappointing after winning on debut, albeit in hot company. She may go on at three and I hope there’s more to come. James Tate also runs two with unbeaten Iconic Moment looking to be the pick of his duo. He has to translate Chelmsford form to Lingfield on his course debut. Richard Hughes has ridden the winner of this race three times, so knows what it takes, and he saddles Candle Of Hope, who makes his all weather debut here. I think Richard Hannon holds the key with his two and SHOULDVEBEENARING looks the pick; don’t write off Minnetonka though.

My tickets for the Tuesday of the Cheltenham Festival arrived today and I now have to wait and hope that Willie Mullins decides to run our syndicate mare, Shewearsitwell, in Tuesday’s Mares' Hurdle and not Thursday’s Pertemps Final, as I don’t have tickets for the Thursday as yet! That’s a decision that won’t be rushed, but it will be worth the wait.