Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond copes admirably with her lack of broadband as she pays tribute to Tom Scudamore and Nicky Henderson's training skills.

Do you remember the old days? The days before this hi-tech era, when the internet was in its infancy or even before it’s very existence. I’m writing to you on a high-tech tablet device at the moment but without some of the trappings of the 21st century. That’s because my broadband has been down for 24 hours. Anyone under the age of 30 has probably broken out in a cold sweat at the very thought of being “cut off” and I’ll admit it’s inconvenient, but it just means I have to tap into the little grey cells a touch more. Someone who can possibly remember the days before we were all wasting time “scrolling” is Tom Scudamore. The likeable jockey announced on Friday he has retired from race riding. It shouldn’t be a surprise to hear that a 40-year-old jockey is calling it a day, but he was riding as well as ever and kept quashing suggestions of retirement whenever the subject was broached. He sits comfortably inside the top ten jump jockeys of all time (UK and Ireland), and uniquely is amongst the upper echelons of the sport with his father Peter, who himself was also one of the best riding talents we have seen. Scudamore junior has ridden over 1,500 winners, which is quite some score, and has continued to keep the family name up in lights after his father retired with almost 1,700 winners to his name.

It sounds like there will be yet another generation of the family that makes it onto the track in the future with Tom’s sixteen-year-old daughter keen to pursue race riding after her GCSE exams, and his fifteen-year-old daughter waiting in the wings too. Future champion jockeys maybe? Tom is incredibly eloquent and will be an asset in whatever he chooses to do next. I’m looking forward to being back at Ascot on Saturday for the first time in what seems like many months. The royal racecourse was unlucky to lose both its pre-Christmas meeting and the Clarence House fixture last month, after the weather intervened. The biggest problem for tracks at the moment is the lack of rain. Ascot should produce a good racing surface for the Betfair Ascot Chase and have been watering to achieve that. The Grade 1 feature looks like a real humdinger, with last year’s winner Fakir D’Oudaires facing a titan in Pic D’Orhy, and the comeback kid, Shishkin, amongst others. Joseph O’Brien’s favourite is a tough and reliable performer who has been on the scene for a long time, but is still only eight years old, so should be at his peak. Pic D’Orhy has turned into a different beast this season and trainer Paul Nicholls puts that down to maturity, with this big horse strengthening into his frame, also at the age of eight. What about former superstar SHISHKIN? The wheels have fallen off in his last two starts. Granted his Champion Chase defeat was the result of a rare bone problem but better was expected for his return in the Tingle Creek where he looked a shadow of his former self.