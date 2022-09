After a week off that comprised of life admin, a vet visit and my cousin’s wedding, I’m back raring to go ahead of one of the greatest flat races in the world.

This weekend I’m lucky enough to be heading to Paris to cover the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe for Sky Sports Racing. This hasn’t always been a straightforward meeting for me to get to. Last year, in the midst of passport chaos and covid, it transpired that my own passport had expired, and despite late attempts to renew it, I was left in Blighty to watch our coverage on the TV. I’m not overly keen on flying and as a result the train takes the strain where possible, so Eurostar tickets were booked for me and my colleagues (I do feel I’m getting over the plane phobia thing, but this is a nice way to travel, so I’m rolling with it). However, was there going to be another late hurdle to stumble over this time round? National rail strikes on the day of travel threatened to scupper our plans once again and it was only Tuesday this week that we received confirmation that our train from Euston would be operating as scheduled. So, all being well, the team should be in Paris as planned and I’m excited to be there once again.

The race itself hasn’t been without controversy. Due to a bet in France known as the Quinte the field size is limited to 20 runners, which rules out some of the high-profile runners. Australian superstar Verry Elleegant was sportingly sent to be trained in France by her owners with an Arc bid in mind, but a couple of below-par runs have seen her rating drop sufficiently which has effectively seen her miss the cut for the race. The owners had a tough decision to make on Wednesday as she would have needed to be supplemented into the race at a cost of 120,000 euros. They haven’t gambled and sadly she won’t be given the chance to strut her stuff against the best middle-distance horses in the world. Leading French trained three-year-old filly La Parisienne could also miss the cut (we find out Thursday). The absence of the Australian mare is a blow to the global appeal of the race, as the bold campaigning of this high-profile racehorse must be applauded.

To explain (and thanks to my colleague Laurent Barbarin for his help with this), the Quinte is a national bet in France where punters can try and find the first five horses in the race, either in the right order or in any order. It’s the most popular bet in France and attracts casual punters on a daily basis, but particularly on Sundays. Historically, in the 50s, the Tierce was the first big bet (first three home), the Quarte (first four) and now the Quinte. These bets have made the PMU very successful, hence the decision to restrict the Arc field to 20 to accommodate it. You can make your own mind up whether you feel France Galop have made the right call. The disappointment for the connections of any horse that misses out will come if there are non-runners on the day due to the ground, but that’s another story.