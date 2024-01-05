Alex Hammond tips: Racing blog ahead of Plumpton Premier fixture

Alex Hammond looks ahead to a quality card at Plumpton on Sunday and highlights her fancies, including Eldorado Allen.

Whatever your thoughts are about the introduction of Premier racing, it looks like positive news for Plumpton who host the second fixture of the new initiative on Sunday (it would have been the third but for Sandown being abandoned on Saturday). I’ll be there for Sky Sports Racing, and regular readers of this blog will know I love my visits to country jump tracks, and this one is a beaut, nestled on the edge of the South Downs National Park. The Premier billing has ensured a superb card, thanks to enhanced prize money, and as a result they have been rewarded with decent fields, particularly for the most valuable contest, the BetGoodwin Sussex Stayers Handicap Hurdle, worth £75,000. It’s the inaugural running of this race and has really boosted the quality of the day.

This is a clash between the old guard and the young(er) pretenders. Representing the former category are Call Me Lord, Eldorado Allen and On The Blind Side who are all in the veteran stage of their careers. The whippersnappers include Hititi, Ramo and Transmission, who at this point can only dream of CVs as successful as the old boys. So, will the former group hand the baton to one of the latter? In honesty, it might be hard for the youngsters, particularly with something like a well-handicapped Eldorado Allen in the field. Not only is he rated 10lbs lower over hurdles than he is over fences, but the young talent that is Freddie Gingell claims a further 5lbs off his back. He could be chucked in. Hititi has just turned seven and ran well in a Pertemps Qualifier at Sandown on heavy ground last time out. It looks like there’s more to come from him over three miles plus. Ramo represents Venetia Williams, he stays and will also enjoy the ground conditions. I’m all for a nice story and I hope that ELDORADO ALLEN can provide it at the expense of that duo.

The headline race at this fixture is the BetGoodwin Sussex National Handicap Chase over an extended three and a half miles and prize money has been increased for this too. My pin has come down on two in this race. The first is FOXBORO who won a hot handicap chase at Exeter last time out and hasn’t had many opportunities over extreme trips on this ground. The other hails from the Venetia Williams yard (again) and is ECEPARTI, who I think can bounce back having been beaten by fellow rival Gold Clermont at Fakenham last month. Again, he isn’t exposed over marathon trips, and he has a tasty 10 stone 5lbs to carry. It’s a superb race and the former gets the nod. There are others that I fancy elsewhere on the card, including THROUGH THE AGES in the opening Juvenile Hurdle, but he will be a very short price, so no prizes for picking Gary Moore’s runner. Speed is of the essence It could be a battle between Moore and Williams in the Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase who are represented by Authorised Speed and Oxygen, respectively. The former was desperately unlucky to fall two out at Ascot when in command and he’s been raised 2lbs for his trouble. He looks to have loads of class though and may be able to give weight to all his rivals on Sunday. He gives most to Oxygen (and Red Windsor) who has joint bottom weight here. He’s been a revelation since undergoing a wind operation and has won both starts since. I’m just going to side with AUTHORISED SPEED though to gain compensation for that Ascot mishap.