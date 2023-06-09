Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond previews Saturday's card from Haydock in her latest blog.

How good was Auguste Rodin? I’m ashamed of myself that I almost jumped ship after his abysmal effort in the 2000 Guineas, but in Aidan we trust. Auguste Rodin really is a thing of beauty, in physique, pedigree, and temperament. On this occasion all of Aidan’s superlatives are justified and boy, is this lad going to be popular when it comes to meeting the ladies. A special mention must also go to The Jockey Club, who had gone to extraordinary lengths to ensure a trouble-free Derby, and aside from one reckless protester, it went without a hitch. We are building up to Royal Ascot now, so whilst the racing this weekend is competitive, it’s not top class. However, Haydock offers us plenty of opportunities to find a winner or two with Ryan Moore and Frankie Dettori heading there for some eye-catching rides. Speaking of Dettori, he’s riding like a man possessed, and it’s no surprise to see Desert Crown’s owner snap him up to ride last year’s Derby winner in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot, for which he’s been shortened into 2/1 market leader by Sky Bet. Both Moore and Dettori have solid claims of winning the opening race, the Sky Bet Achilles Stakes. Charlie Hills has snapped up Frankie again for 11/4 favourite Equilateral after their excellent effort to finish second to impressive Dramatised in the Temple Stakes last time out. He’s well drawn again on Saturday, but so is Moore’s mount Prince Of Pillo. As a three-year-old this horse gets a 7lb allowance from his elders, and his trainer Keith Dalgleish can’t stop saddling winners since he announced he would be retiring soon. A three-year-old hasn’t won this race for over ten years, but to be fair, few have tried and those that have, have acquitted themselves well. That doesn’t put me off.

Last year’s winner Raasel is back again and with Mick Appleby’s horses running well, he must be considered. However, if the draw bias we saw at the last fixture is still in place, he will struggle from stall one. Ed Bethell has a live chance with Regional after the horse enjoyed the drop back to five furlongs when making all at York last time out. He’s drawn fairly low in five though. To summarise, I like Equilateral but at the prices a, happy to take him on with Prince Of Pillo who is 5/1 with the sponsors at the time of writing.

George Boughey booking Ryan Moore in a handicap is an irresistible combination, so All The King’s Men in the Sky Bet Reverence Handicap is attractive. The last time Moore rode this horse they came home in front over seven furlongs at Lingfield. He can be a bit keen, as he was over a mile at Epsom last time out and I don’t think the drop back to six furlongs will be a problem. He’s 3/1 favourite to maintain his 100% strike rate with the former champion jockey.

Both Dettori and Moore have claims of winning a competitive renewal of the Sky Bet Lester Piggott Stakes. You’d be bold to rule out any of the six fillies or mares that have been declared for the mile and a half group 3, but let’s have a go. Time Lock (Moore) and Mimikyu (Dettori) have history at this track with the latter beating the former in their novice this time last year. The Harry and Roger Charlton trained Time Lock looks the type to have much more to offer as a four-year-old this season and with her seasonal debut under her belt and with the jockey getting on for the first time, I think she can turn that form around; she’s top of my short list. She’s 11/4 second favourite with the race sponsors. Roger Varian trains the 9/4 favourite, Modaara, and it’s clear to see why she’s popular. She won a Kempton novice as she liked on return and on her first try and the trip. She’s a full sister to Benbatl and whilst she stays better than her older brother, she looks to possess some of his class. It’s telling that her trainer had her entered in the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot and in the Irish St.Leger, and he clearly rates her highly. I’m going with the more experienced Time Lock though with her yard currently firing on all cylinders.