Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond previews the weekend action in her latest blog and she fancies Checkandchallenge to run well at a price in the Guineas.

I’m writing to you from the plush surroundings of a fancy hotel in Ireland having paid my first visit to the Punchestown Festival. How I haven’t been to this wonderful race meeting in the past I’ll never know. There’s a relaxed vibe and an enthusiastic and knowledgeable crowd, and of course some of the best horses in jump racing in action on the track. We focus initially on action a bit further afield from my current location this weekend, as the first classics of the season get under way at Newmarket. It’s Qipco 2000 Guineas day on Saturday where Native Trail is hot favourite and understandably so. Charlie Appleby’s colt is unbeaten, and the yard are in invincible form. The trainer also runs Coroebus, but William Buick has stuck with the favourite. Aidan O’Brien runs Vertem Futurity winner Luxembourg and Point Lonsdale who would be unbeaten were it not for meeting Native Trail on his last start in the National Stakes. Richard Fahey was agonising over whether to run Greenham winner Perfect Power and he’s decided to roll the dice. Good luck to the team, it would be great for Yorkshire if he were to win, but he’s keen and it’ll be interesting to see if Christophe “super” Soumillon can get him to settle (and that’s just on his way to post). I know it would be an unusual route for a classic winner, but Checkandchallenge could be overpriced.

He impressed me when winning the Burradon Stakes at Newcastle on All Weather Final’s Day and is unbeaten in two starts, both on an artificial surface. I’m not saying he’ll win, but at the likely prices he could run into a place. Native Trail will be hard to beat, particularly given the form of his stable and William Buick will be keep to keep up his incredible strike rate now the jockeys championship has finally got underway. On Sunday it’s the turn of the fillies in the 1000 Guineas. It looks much more open than the colt’s classic after the recent news that antepost favourite Inspiral will miss the race. Having said that the usual characters are involved with Aidan O’Brien bidding to win this race for the eighth time. He runs Cheveley Park winner Tenebrism (Ryan Moore) and recent Naas maiden winner, Tuesday (Frankie Dettori), whose sister Minding won the 1000 Guineas. Also for Ireland is Jessie Harrington’s Discoveries who is a Group 1 winner at 2 and is bred to be an outstanding miler. The two French trained fillies are worth a second look. Francis-Henri Graffard’s Malavath beat Zellie on their reappearance, but Zellie should improve for that run. I guess the ground is an unknown factor for Andre Fabre’s filly whereas Malavath is proven on quick turf as we saw when she was runner up at the breeder’s cup at Del Mar in November. It would be momentous for up-and-coming trainer George Boughey to win the race with Cachet. She won the Nell Gwyn last time out and whilst she has a bit to find, her trainer thinks she has improved for that run. Given the form of Appleby/Buick it may surprise you to see Wild Beauty is a double figure price. The form of her grade 1 win in Canada last year stacks up well here and she looked good at Newbury in the Fred Darling on reappearance. She may be one for each way punters.

