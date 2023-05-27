Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond is at Chester this afternoon and she has several fancies on the card in this week's blog.

Chester fancies I’ve enjoyed a little break since we last spoke and I’m fresh and raring to go, with a trip to Chester on the cards this weekend. I’m hoping that an afternoon holed up in my home office, looking out at the sunshine, will have paid off with a few fancies for the card on the Roodee. I’m hoping to get the ball rolling in the opening race (2.20pm), which is a novice stakes over 7 ½ furlongs. Following Andrew Balding at Chester has been a licence to print money over the years with an impressive strike rate of 20% and a level stakes profit of £75.19 on all his runners. The past three renewals have gone back to the Kingsclere maestro, and I hope he wins it again. Alsakib is very well bred and whilst he was beaten favourite on debut at Kempton, he showed ability and will be wiser for the experience. An added bonus is the 3lbs claim from apprentice Harry Davies, and I hope he can beat the potentially smart Orchid Bloom. The presence of the William Haggas filly will hopefully mean Alsakib is a reasonable price.

Richard Hannon also has a couple of decent looking chances on the card, and he may win the second race with Battaah. The juvenile has some good form to call upon having finished second to Elite Status at Doncaster last time out, and as we know, that horse cruised to an impressive victory in Sandown’s National Stakes in the week. Sioux Warrior has already beaten the selection, and he looks to be the main danger. The feature race is the tote.co.uk Bet £5 Get £20 Handicap at 4.05pm. Can Boardman get his act together after a slightly disappointing effort at the May Festival? He has won this race for the past two years, but I expected him to win last time out and was disappointed that he didn’t. He doesn’t have the kindest of draws on Saturday and he’ll have to be at his best to land the hattrick. Of the others, Percy’s Lad is one to keep on side and I think Dawn Of Liberation is one to watch for the future. He has a bad draw in this though unfortunately. The Chester Heritage Festival Fillies’ Handicap looks red hot too. I’m not put off by the fact that Radio Goo Goo only ran (and won) on Thursday. Dave Evans has a knack of training tough horses and I think she can carry her 6lb penalty to success, for a fourth win this year. I’m hoping to have found a well handicapped one in the penultimate race at 5.15pm. Playactor was a horse highlighted by trainer Richard Hannon when I asked him for one or two to follow for the season. So far he has shown ability without setting the world alight, but a mark of 77 may underestimate him here. He has the inside draw in 1 and hopefully can take advantage of that.