Alex Hammond reflects on the week's major talking point concerning an 18-month ban for Robbie Dunne before turning her attention to this weekend's action on the track.

It’s been a grizzly week in the racing world, but it does feel like Thursday’s verdict will instigate a positive change in our sport. The racing world is vociferously divided over the verdict to ban Robbie Dunne for 18 months (3 months suspended), but it’s worth noting that change is usually instigated by brave people who are prepared to put their heads above the parapet and future generations have Bryony Frost to thank for that. It’s disappointing to see the lack of awareness from within the sport as to how this is being viewed in the wider world, and the term “read the room” that has been quoted plentifully on social media this week seems appropriate in this case. Incidentally, the term is not “read the weighing room”, so it’s a shame the result of this enquiry seems to have been taken as an affront to the inner sanctum by some of those in it, and not what it is: a bullying case between two individuals.

Banned jockey Robbie Dunne watches the action from Cheltenham

Let’s talk horses though because they will be the stars this weekend and they are the reason I fell in love with racing as a teenager. I loved horses back then and I love them just as much now. Cheltenham takes centre stage on Saturday with the Racing Post Gold Cup the feature. Fifteen horses have been declared with Cepage set to carry top weight for Venetia Williams and Charlie Deutsch, he is 16/1 with Sky Bet. Midnight Shadow is bidding for a Gold Cup double having won the Paddy Power Gold Cup last month (not THAT Gold Cup, the one in November obviously!). He’s 7lbs higher for that narrow victory, but it’s worth reminding you that the runner-up that day, Protektorat, has subsequently won the Grade 2 Many Clouds Chase at Aintree, so at 15/2 he may appeal.

Fusil Raffles is still only six years old but has won 50% of his chase starts including the Charlie Hall at Wetherby last time out, albeit it was handed to him on a plate following the fall of Shan Blue (8/1). Lalor is Sky Bet’s favourite at 4/1 and will be popular after his revitalised performance to finish third to Midnight Shadow last time out, and the fitting of cheekpieces could squeeze a bit more out of him too. Silver Hallmark is still lightly raced and finished fourth in a decent intermediate chase at Carlisle last time out and that form looks strong; he’s an 11/2 shot and while his yard has gone slightly off the boil, it was encouraging to see them send out an early winner at Doncaster on Friday.

Farinet also represents Venetia Williams. He’s only won one of his seven starts over fences but is still unexposed in the UK. He won on his second outing for this trainer at Sandown back in the spring and the booking of Rachael Blackmore catches the eye - he’s 15/2. Dostal Phil caught the eye when staying on behind Midnight Shadow at Cheltenham last time out and although his stable isn’t operating at quite the same level as they were in the early part of the season, he should be considered at 13/2. Beakstown was fancied on his first run for twenty months at Aintree and ran well, but I always worry about the “bounce” theory on the second start after a layoff, even from a yard like the Skelton’s. He’s just 7/1 to win this handicap chase. It’s not an easy race to predict, but I’m happy to give Silver Hallmark a chance as he’s a horse that has always been held in some regard and he may not be badly handicapped.

Elsewhere, at Doncaster Natural History runs in the Bet365 Handicap Hurdle and whilst he has something to prove, I’m hoping he can get back on track in this two-mile contest. Having been bought for over £100,000 off the flat, expectations for a successful hurdling career will have been high, but after a bright start for Gary Moore, he has been expensive to follow.

He is now 10lbs lower in the handicap than when he was beaten favourite in the Imperial Cup at Sandown back in March and there’s no hiding from the fact that his reappearance effort at Fontwell was dismal. He’s got plenty of talent, though, and I hope he starts to show us soon. He’s a 10/1 shot with Sky Bet who are offering money back as cash if you’re second or third (up to £10).