Alex Hammond preview: Saturday bets bets and tips

It’s not too early to mention the “C” word because Cheltenham’s Christmas meeting got under way on Friday, so let’s look at what’s still to come. Saturday’s feature race is the Virgin Bet December Gold Cup Handicap Chase and has its usual open feel to it. Trainer Olly Murphy has already celebrated an early Christmas present thanks to Go Dante’s win on Friday and he’s represented by Thunder Rock in this, who is Sky Bet’s 100/30 favourite. He was smart as a novice chaser last season and won a couple of handicaps before being stepped up into graded company where he just fell a bit short. He had a nice introduction in an Intermediate Chase at Carlisle last month when he won comfortably, beating a horse that was running over a trip short of his best. Monmiral represents Paul Nicholls, who is the most successful trainer in this race with five previous victories to his name. The champion trainer also runs Il Ridoto, but with stable jockey on Monmiral, we assume he’s the first string. He also fell a little short in graded company over fences last season but did manage to win a Grade One as a four-year-old hurdler. You get the feeling things didn’t progress quite as they’d have liked last season, and he ended his campaign back over timber, but after a wind op in the spring he can come back fighting. He’s 5/1 joint second favourite.

Weekend Preview: December Gold Cup Cheltenham preview and tips

Top weight here is the Joseph O’Brien-trained Fakir D’Oudairies for owner JP McManus, but he’ll have to be on the ball to win this under 12-stone. His owner is also represented by So Scottish, who wears the tongue tie for the first time. He’s trained by Emmet Mullins, who is adept at pulling off these types of raids. The horse should have tightened up for his reappearance run and he’s another 5/1 shot. It might be worth taking a chance on Frero Banbou. He looked desperately unlucky not to win at Newbury last time out after he made a shuddering error that almost catapulted jockey Charlie Deutsch into orbit at the last fence. If that run proved anything, it was that this trip isn’t beyond him, but prior to that I’d have had him down as an unproven stayer beyond two miles. He’s been nudged up in the weights for his latest effort, but he looked set to hack up, but for that mistake. His trainer Venetia Williams continues in storming form at present, in fact she can do little wrong. He’s 11/1 with Sky Bet, so an attractive choice to finish in one of the five places they are offering.

Speaking of Venetia, I was thrilled to hear that L’Homme Presse has been given the Fleur De Lys Chase at Lingfield in January as his return date ahead of a tilt at the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup. The trainer has taken her time with this horse as he returns from injury, with the Cheltenham feature his main target in 2024, and I can’t wait to see him back on track. It adds real spice to that Winter Millions fixture too. He’s currently 16/1 for the Gold Cup with Sky Bet. Back to Cheltenham on Saturday first and it could be a Venetia benefit day. She won the 3m 2f Handicap Chase (2.25) when it was last run in 2021 with the wonderful grey Commodore, who ran from 1lb out of the handicap. She also won the race with a horse called Aachen in 2015 who was running from out of the handicap too, so can history repeat itself? Due to the presence of Protektorat, her runner Easy As That will be 2lbs 'wrong' at the weights, but I hope the significant step up in trip will suit him. He was staying on nicely in the Paddy Power Gold Cup here last month and there’s plenty of stamina on the dam’s side of the pedigree (she’s a half-sister to the three miles plus chase winner Time For Rupert), so for this relatively unexposed horse, the extra distance could bring about more improvement. He’s Sky Bet’s 4/1 second favourite.

Sky Bet are offering money back as cash if you finish 2nd in Cheltenham’s 1.15 contest, the Quintessentially Handicap Chase. This could end up being one-sided though with a nice prospect at the head of the market. In Excelsis Deo started life in France before switching to Harry Fry this time last year, which also saw him switch to chasing. He won on his UK debut but didn’t manage to win subsequently. However, he put up an improved display on his seasonal return at this track and he could have a bit up his sleeve off his mark of 132. He’s Sky Bet’s 7/4 favourite and deservedly so.

It's a busy Saturday in the Sky Sports Racing studio, and I’ll be there to guide you through some of the racing from Doncaster, Hereford, Newcastle, and Wolverhampton. The highlight on the all-weather is Newcastle’s Class 2 six-furlong handicap at 3.09. Gordon Elliott has booked Amo Racing’s new retained jockey, David Egan, to ride Coachello again, with the duo coming here off the back of a seven-furlong win at Lingfield last time out. The stiff six-furlongs at Newcastle should suit, but he has top weight to shoulder having been raised 5lbs for that victory. Bielsa is the likely market leader and his two runs on an artificial surface have both come at this track. He’s not glaringly well handicapped though and is the oldest runner in the field at the age of eight. Admiral D represents Richard Fahey, and this horse has taken well to all-weather racing getting his first win at Kempton last time on just his second attempt. It’s been a long time between drinks for his supporters though and you wouldn’t be confident he will follow up. The answer could lie with Intrinsic Bond.