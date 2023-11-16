Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond previews the three-day November Meeting at Cheltenham and she has a fancy in the Unibet Greatwood Hurdle.
The racing world is good at pulling together in times of need. It’s something the racing world is good at when required, and goodness me Graham Lee needs serious support right now. For those of you that aren’t aware, Graham took a fall at Newcastle last week which caused him serious spinal injuries. His 18-year-old daughter Amy has set up a just giving page to raise funds for the Injured Jockeys Fund, which has gained plenty of traction in recent days, and the IJF have said they will support Graham in any way necessary. Here’s the link to the fundraising page: Amy Lee is fundraising for The Injured Jockeys Fund.
There are plenty of people prepared to give something back for these wonderful causes, and artist Hannah Shergold is one. I was lucky enough to walk with Hannah and her lovely chocolate labrador in the week. She told me she is selling one of her incredible works of art at Cheltenham this weekend with 20% of the profits being donated to the IJF and ROR (Retraining of Racehorses). Now there aren’t many folk with the sort of spare cash required to buy such a beautiful item, but there may well be at Cheltenham, and I hope someone is able to add to their art collection with this stunning piece and in the process raise much needed funds for such important charities at the same time. You can check it out here: We Three Kings.
Hannah and I ended up walking alongside the gallops of Kim Bailey (sorry Kim, we checked there were no horses coming first!). What a stunning part of the world, and it’s no wonder Kim’s horses are running well as the gallop was quite stiff. Joking aside, Kim has his team in superb form and may have a runner at this weekend’s November meeting. His novice chaser Trelawne is one to watch wherever he runs. He’s entered in a novice chase on Saturday and a novices’ limited handicap chase on Sunday (11/2 joint favourite with Sky Bet). He’ll face stiff opposition in either race, but connections have been patient with him and he’s unlucky not to be unbeaten.
The feature race of the three-day fixture is Saturday’s Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase. Incidentally, Graham Lee won the race in 2007 on L’Antartique for Ferdy Murphy. The race has been a tough watch for favourite backers in recent years with the last market leader to prevail being Tranquil Sea in 2009 for trainer Edward O’Grady.
That makes me feel better for taking on Stage Star, who is Sky Bet’s 4/1 favourite. Aintree was a bridge too far in an otherwise excellent season for the Turners Novices’ Chase winner. Trainer Paul Nicholls feels he’s a Ryanair horse for this season and therefore a mark of 155 shouldn’t anchor him. So, plenty to like. However, Notlongtillmay finished three and a quarter lengths second to him at the Festival off level weights and he gets 3lb off him on Saturday, so that just about levels them up. He also has the benefit of a run this campaign when he finished fourth over an inadequate two miles at this track last month. I’m a big fan of his trainer Laura Morgan and this could be the horse to propel her into the top league. Stage Star was by far the superior horse at the Festival, but if Notlongtillmay is to beat him, this could be the day. He's 13/2 with Sky Bet.
On Friday I’ll be keeping a close eye on the Jonjo O’Neill trained Brook Bay as he makes his handicap debut in the closing Valda Energy Novices’ Handicap Hurdle. He’s an 8/1 shot with Sky Bet, and off a mark of just 110 can make his presence felt. He cost £380,000 after winning his Irish point to point a year ago and is from the family of my all-time favourite, Desert Orchid.
On Sunday the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle is the feature, and like Saturday’s big race, it isn’t a good one for favourite backers. It’s easy to see why Onlyamatteroftime is Sky Bet’s 7/2 favourite though. He makes his debut for Willie Mullins off a lowly rating. He’s been snapped up by owner Paul Byrne, who won this three years ago with The Shunter. So, understandably, the bookies are taking no chances.
I’m going to try and find some each-way value though and am taking a punt on 16/1 shot Too Friendly. I’m a fan of his trainer James Owen, who is one to watch, and this horse is progressing nicely in his hands. He’s burdened with joint top weight, but I hope he has the class to carry it off. James Bowen was second on him in a listed race at Kempton last time out where he was beaten by a higher rated horse and retains the ride.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org