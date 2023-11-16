Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond previews the three-day November Meeting at Cheltenham and she has a fancy in the Unibet Greatwood Hurdle.

The racing world is good at pulling together in times of need. It’s something the racing world is good at when required, and goodness me Graham Lee needs serious support right now. For those of you that aren’t aware, Graham took a fall at Newcastle last week which caused him serious spinal injuries. His 18-year-old daughter Amy has set up a just giving page to raise funds for the Injured Jockeys Fund, which has gained plenty of traction in recent days, and the IJF have said they will support Graham in any way necessary. Here’s the link to the fundraising page: Amy Lee is fundraising for The Injured Jockeys Fund. There are plenty of people prepared to give something back for these wonderful causes, and artist Hannah Shergold is one. I was lucky enough to walk with Hannah and her lovely chocolate labrador in the week. She told me she is selling one of her incredible works of art at Cheltenham this weekend with 20% of the profits being donated to the IJF and ROR (Retraining of Racehorses). Now there aren’t many folk with the sort of spare cash required to buy such a beautiful item, but there may well be at Cheltenham, and I hope someone is able to add to their art collection with this stunning piece and in the process raise much needed funds for such important charities at the same time. You can check it out here: We Three Kings. Hannah and I ended up walking alongside the gallops of Kim Bailey (sorry Kim, we checked there were no horses coming first!). What a stunning part of the world, and it’s no wonder Kim’s horses are running well as the gallop was quite stiff. Joking aside, Kim has his team in superb form and may have a runner at this weekend’s November meeting. His novice chaser Trelawne is one to watch wherever he runs. He’s entered in a novice chase on Saturday and a novices’ limited handicap chase on Sunday (11/2 joint favourite with Sky Bet). He’ll face stiff opposition in either race, but connections have been patient with him and he’s unlucky not to be unbeaten.

