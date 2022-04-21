Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond takes an in-depth look at this year's bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown and she reckons Champion Jockey Brian Hughes could land the prize.

Just when you thought you could fully focus on the Flat season, we have the celebration of the end of the jumps season at Sandown to look forward to this weekend; and a celebration it is sure to be after the end of last season passed by without any fans present. The Bet365 Gold Cup is the highlight and trainer Christian Williams is aiming his three staying stalwarts at the big prize once again. Williams has taken to training this type of horse like a duck to water and has a 20% strike rate with horses that run over 3m3f+ (including hurdles). So, stayers are his forte and the trio of Win My Wings, Kitty’s Light and Cap Du Nord have been flying the Y Ddraig Goch for the stable in these types of races. That success comes at a price, or a lack of one as it turns out, but that does not mean the winner lies elsewhere. Kitty’s Light is 5/1 second favourite with Sky Bet to avenge last season’s unlucky defeat in this contest. The Scottish National victory looked like a victory lap for Win My Wings, but can she overcome a 14lb rise in the handicap to win at Sandown? She’s 5/1 to do so, and finally we have Cap Du Nord who at 14/1 is the least likely of the winners according to the bookies. Of his three, Kitty’s Light deserves to get his head in front having finished second to the aforementioned stablemates on his last two outings. Enrilo was the baddie twelve months ago when causing the interference that denied Kitty’s Light victory. It also cost his connections dear, with the Paul Nicholls trained first past the post demoted to third place. After three subsequent disappointing performances, he’s just 1lb higher than the rating that saw him “win” in 2021. He comes into calculations once again after a more encouraging run last time out and is Sky Bet’s 4/1 favourite. The price reflects his chance, but I don’t expect that floats your boat in a race as competitive as this.

If Christian Williams is your go-to trainer of stayers, then Lucinda Russell must also make the shortlist of trainers you’d have a horse with if you won the lottery (and are trying to win one of these coveted prizes). Corach Rambler is a novice going places and has been raised 7lb for his win in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival. This has been his target since the win in March after Russell decided to keep him fresh for this and bypass the Scottish National. He’s 6/1 to win it. Dan Skelton may not have had a successful Cheltenham and just one handicap winner at Aintree but be under no illusion about the success of his season. His prize money tally for 2021/22 is up there with his previous best and there have been several highlights along the way. Flegmatik is 9/1 to lift this season ending showpiece event on his first try beyond three miles. He has an extra five furlongs to tackle on Saturday, but his trainer has always had it in his mind that this horse will make up into an extreme stayer and Saturday could be his day. He certainly seems to be getting the hang of things and is lightly raced and progressive. He has an attractive racing weight and is on my shortlist. One of the stats I like is when a horse has a second run after a wind operation. The general consensus is that the first time after the op a horse gains confidence and the second time they have even more confidence to push on. As an asthmatic I can only dream of such an intervention! Well, Potterman falls into that category. The difference being that Alan King’s nine-year-old won on his first start after the operation. He’s 2lb higher in the handicap than when winning this race in 2021 (I tipped him that day so was thrilled he was awarded the contest, even if Kitty’s Light was the moral winner) and off that mark comes into calculations once again; he is 12/1 with Sky Bet. Musical Slave gets in the race and he’ll have a nice weight to carry. Can he back up his recent Haydock win with the cheekpieces on for the second time here? He’s 7lb higher for that win last week.

