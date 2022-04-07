The busiest trainer at Aintree will be his handler Gordon Elliott, who has already sent out three Grand National winners in his career. He saddles eight in the race, and it’ll be all hands on deck in the Elliott camp on Saturday afternoon.

Only last year’s winner has more weight and it’s a big ask but I’m sure he’ll run well. The Cheltenham performance catapulted Delta Work to the top of the National betting, and he currently sits at 15/2 second favourite with Sky Bet.

Regardless of sentiment and the rights and wrongs of running a five-time Grade 1 winner against a horse that was having his final race and deserved to go out on a high, he oozed class and he’ll need to bring that class to the table on Saturday with 11-9 to carry.

We have all had our own view on the Tiger Roll saga but with the little champion now retired the same connections will be hoping they are celebrating another Randox Grand National victory on Saturday afternoon. The pantomime villain at the Cheltenham Festival was Delta Work , but whatever your view of his defeat of Tiger Roll on his swansong in the Cross-Country race, you couldn’t help but be impressed by the winner.

It’s not pantomime season, but you’d be forgiven for thinking it is given the shenanigans in the build-up to the world’s most famous horse race.

The stats stack up well for Irish trained horses, and raiders from the emerald isle look to play a big part once again if the betting is anything to go by. However, Snow Leopardess is the odd one out amongst the protagonists in the market, with the wonderful mare flying the flag for British trained horses.

She is Sky Bet’s favourite at 7/1 and will be popular as a mare and a grey mare at that. She deserves her spot at the head of the market though and her rise has been quite remarkable.

After sustaining a leg injury in 2017 her owners decided to put her in foal. Just over two years later she returned to the track and a year after she came back, she was returned to the winner’s enclosure.

There have been many famous Grand National stories over the years and there is often an element of romance about them; there would be few better than this one.

Her trainer Charlie Longsdon is enjoying a much better time of things this term than the last couple of seasons. She took well to the unusual Aintree fences in the Becher in December and should be spot on having won at Exeter in February. She makes my shortlist.

Any Second Now is vying for favouritism in many books and at the time of writing is 9/1 with Sky Bet. His trainer Ted Walsh won the race in 2000 with Papillon and he has every right to feel a little hard done by when this horse was hampered last year before staying on to finish third.

His preparation appears to have gone well and he beat Escaria Ten and Burrows Saint in the Bobbyjo Chase last time out; two horses I also think should be involved in the finish on Saturday.

Does Any Second Now have too much of a weight burden to carry? That’s my only question. Escaria Ten is 11/1 and has a bit in hand on the ratings and Burrows Saint runs off the same mark that saw him finish fourth last year and he’s 20/1.

Enjoy D’Allen is another of the Irish raiders worthy of respect. Last season’s Irish Grand National third will now sport the famous green and gold colours having been snapped up by JP McManus and this has been on his agenda for some time.

His trainer Ciaran Murphy may not have held a license for long, but he knows how to get the job done and a win here would propel him into the big-time. This will be just his fifth runner in the UK having started training at home in Ireland at the beginning of 2021.

I love the weight this horse has been allotted and it looks a smart move from his new owner to add the eight-year-old to his squad.

Another British-trained runner with strong claims is Fiddlerontheroof for Colin Tizzard. Like many horses from this yard, he's been up against it whilst they have been below par, but this year has looked like a whole new story. He’s been ultra-consistent and with a win and two strong second places in his three outings there’s much to like, including his price of 14/1.

Last year’s winner Minella Times looks up against it in his bid to emulate Tiger Roll. The roof will come off Aintree if he goes in again with crowds back to witness the race this time round. He’ll have his supporters thanks to jockey Rachael Blackmore, who almost singlehandedly is bringing racing back to the front pages and national news programmes. He’s 11/1 to land the repeat performance.

Much has been made about how the Grand National has changed over the years but there will always be the hope you can come up with a lifechanging selection at very attractive odds.

There have been a handful of 100/1 winners over the years, most recently Mon Mome in 2009. Auroras Encore at 66/1 was another winner that gave the pin-stickers and sweepstake lottery entrants a day in the sun, but nowadays those horses are few and far between.

Incidentally, the 1839 winner of the race was a horse called Lottery, but he was anything but, as he returned the 5/1 favourite. However, with six places on offer it’s impossible not to stick a biggie in there and hope for the best. The horse that fits that criterion for me is not quite 100/1 I’m afraid, but 33/1 shot Kildisart.

His trainer Ben Pauling has been without a winner for a couple of weeks, but his horses are running well, and this would be some way to break that chilly run. He was a smart horse a couple of seasons ago and he showed up well at Newbury on his return to action last month. He may not be badly treated if he can recapture past glories.

So, I’ve come up with a shortlist of contenders I hope can show up well... not necessarily in the following order!