Alex Hammond with an early best bet for Cheltenham and her weekend fancies

Racing
Mister Fisher got the job done at Cheltenham
Alex Hammond · Columnist
Last Updated
15:45 · January 28, 2020 · 4 min read

Mister Fisher made a deep impression on our pundit when winning at Doncaster last week and he's already one of her best bets for the Cheltenham Festival.

It was a big weekend of action at Cheltenham and Doncaster – which performances took your eye?

There were several. I was at Doncaster for Sky Sports Racing where Mister Fisher, Ramses De Teillee and Lady Buttons won the three graded races and Ok Corral landed the Sky Bet Chase. All four were notable in their own right with Mister Fisher kicking off a superb day for trainer Nicky Henderson and doing his Cheltenham Festival claims no harm.

I was really taken with him in the paddock beforehand and he was just as smart in the race; he looks a real athlete. None of his three rivals were disgraced in defeat, but Al Dancer and the winner struck me as Marsh Novices’ Chase contenders, rather than Arkle types. Mister Fisher is now 7/1 (non-runner/no bet) for that race with Sky Bet.

Ramses De Teillee has successfully reverted to hurdles a couple of times this season but isn’t in the Albert Bartlett and the Randox Health Grand National is his main aim. As an eight-year-old he’s at his peak and is now 28/1 with Sky Bet for the Aintree marathon. He’s a very likeable horse with a touch of class.

Ramses De Teillee - Haydock option
Ramses De Teillee - Grand National target

There was no finer sight on the day than Lady Buttons hitting the front en-route to winning the Yorkshire Rose Mares’ Hurdle for a second time. The crowd roared her home which made the hairs stand up on the back of your neck; she’s a real superstar in the north.

I was working with Jim McGrath who said after that win it wouldn’t be a ridiculous idea to supplement her for the Unibet Champion Hurdle. Two miles at Cheltenham looks ideal for her, but the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase over that trip looks out of her reach with Defi Du Seuil and Altior the main protagonists for that. It’s unlikely to happen, but was an interesting idea.

I was keeping an eye on Cheltenham too and Paisley Park was imperious in winning the Cleeve Hurdle and I can’t see him being beaten in the Stayers Hurdle in March. I loved how his personality shone through up the hill, pricking his ears before going into overdrive. He’s everything you want in a racehorse, he has a huge engine, bags of talent and that wonderful personality on and off the track. He’s a rare commodity and 4/5 favourite with Sky Bet to repeat last year’s performance in March.

Paisley Park pricks his ears and goes for home
Right now what is your best bet for the Cheltenham Festival?

I suppose Paisley Park! Joking aside, we’ll be much wiser after the Dublin Racing Festival this weekend where many of Ireland’s festival contenders will be in action. From what we saw last weekend though, I’m happy enough to stick with MISTER FISHER in the Marsh Novices’ Chase. The race looks tailor made for Henderson’s smart and athletic novice chaser and I think he’s an attractive price with the non-runner/no bet concession covering a potential switch to the Arkle.

Looking ahead to this weekend what are your early fancies?

The aforementioned Dublin Racing Festival takes place at Leopardstown on Saturday and Sunday and Honeysuckle is Sky Bet’s 11/8 favourite to win the Irish Champion Hurdle. The sky is the limit for Henry de Bromhead’s unbeaten mare and the drop back to two miles won’t inconvenience her.

I’m heading to Lingfield for the Winter Derby Trial and Cleves Stakes. John Gosden is bidding to win the former for a third successive year. His number one for this is Global Giant who won on debut for the trainer at Wolverhampton at the beginning of the month. Frankie Dettori is jocked up and he’ll understandably be very popular after his impressive win last time out.

Bangkok ridden by Silvestre De Sousa wins the bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown
Bangkok - fascinating runner at Lingfield

I think at the prices though it might be worth taking a punt on BANGKOK. Rob Hornby looks set to ride Andrew Balding’s runner in a race for the first time and he strikes me as the type of horse that will take to the all-weather. If he does, he could give the favourite a real run for his money as he has plenty of class. Settling is the key to his chance

Can anything catch Kachy in the Cleves Stakes, a race he has won for the past two years? He needs to win it, or else he won’t be able to defend his crown in the All Weather Sprint Championships at Lingfield on Good Friday and it wouldn’t be finals day without the Tom Dascombe-trained speedball.

His career will come to a close after Finals Day (providing he’s there) as he will then be retired to stud, so let’s hope he wows us on Saturday. The two horses that looks best placed to spoil the party are Good Effort and Habub ,with the latter still having to prove himself as a sprinter. He’s shown speed over seven furlongs and a mile, so the drop in trip could be right up his street. I don’t think it’s a foregone conclusion for Kachy unfortunately, but that’s what makes for an exciting horserace and I can’t wait to see how it all pans out.

