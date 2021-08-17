Alex Hammond Ebor Festival preview | A lot to Love about York

Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond looks ahead to the week's action at York, including the Juddmonte International on Wednesday.

As a Yorkshire lass I always love it when racing takes place on the Knavesmire. York was the first proper racecourse I attended - Flagg Moor point-to-point excluded - and it was love at first sight. I’ve told this tale before, but for new followers of this blog here it is again. Wind the clock back a few years and my A-Level results were due out Ebor week. However, I was looking forward to going to York to watch the Nunthorpe, which was run in those days on a Thursday and was the day the results were out. As a new and enthusiastic racegoer, I was - and still am - obsessed with the sport, so rather than give up the opportunity to go racing with my mum, we found a solution. My dad was packed off to school to pick up the results envelope on my behalf and we headed off up the A1 to the races. It was the perfect solution and set me on the path which I’m still merrily walking down.

This week promises to be just as exciting with some superstar racehorses due to strut their stuff over the four days. It was love at first sight for me with York - will it be Love in Wednesday’s feature, the Juddmonte International? She is the stand-in for St Mark’s Basilica who was supposed to be the Aidan O’Brien number one, but unfortunately misses the race due to a cut on his back leg which has become infected. It’s a real shame, but what a super-sub to have as back up and she’s 11/4 second favourite with Sky Bet to win this prestigious Group 1. Some may think the sparkle she showed as a three-year-old has started to dim slightly with a narrow win in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot followed by her first defeat for 21 months in the King George last time out. I don’t agree. I think they may switch back to more positive tactics to turn the race into a stamina test, which would suit her but not one of her main rivals, Alcohol Free, who steps up to a mile and a quarter for the first time after her stunning win in the Sussex Stakes last time out. Mishriff is a worthy favourite (13/8 with Sky Bet) and seems incredible versatile. He needs to show his globetrotting top-level form back in Britain, which he has failed to do so far with his Group 1 wins coming in France, Saudi Arabia and Dubai. There were excuses for Mohaafeth’s defeat in the Sky Bet York Stakes over this course and distance last time out and his trainer William Haggas is flying, so I wouldn’t put it past him to land his first Group 1 here. He has a bit to find to do so, though. From the same stable, Alenquer also had excuses in France last time out, but I feel it may not be enough of a test to bring out the best in him. Irish 2000 Guineas winner Mac Swiney is a horse I really like, too, and he’s in with a shout dropping back in trip. What can I say? It’s a scintillating start to the meeting and is desperately hard to call. I hope it will be Love for me and I hope she produces something special.

Watch Love win the Yorkshire Oaks last season

I’ve tipped Arcadian Sunrise at York on Wednesday in the Sky Bet Handicap (16:10) over two miles. Jamie Spencer has been booked to ride the Irish-trained runner who comes here off the back of a win in a valuable handicap hurdle at Galway. I think the horse is still unexposed on the Flat and I’m hoping there will be more to come. He’s 9/2 favourite with the sponsors. I spoke last week about how the door had opened for Nicola Currie with the Mark Johnston yard after winning on her first ride for her fellow Scot at the Shergar Cup meeting. Well, she cemented that partnership with a win on her second ride for the yard at Bath on Saturday night to maintain a 100% record for the trainer. It’s not entirely comparable, but Saffie Osborne was similarly given the chance to ride a valuable handicap winner for Ed Walker in the Racing League when she won on Tenaya Canyon at Doncaster a couple of weeks ago and he has stuck with the talented apprentice in York’s five-furlong fillies’ handicap (16:45) on Wednesday. Let’s see if the pair can back up that win in another decent race. There’s much to look forward to over the rest of the meeting and, whilst not a betting proposition, Snowfall is one I’m looking forward to watching in Thursday’s Yorkshire Oaks (15:35). On the same day the Clipper Logistics Handicap (15:00) looks one to get stuck into with a maximum field of 20 going to post for the mile contest. Sky Bet are paying a whopping seven places, so, with that in mind, I’m going to side with Ametist for Yorkshire-born trainer William Haggas. All six of his starts have come over seven furlongs, but, after his defeat in the Bunbury Cup last time, I think he’ll appreciate the step up in trip. His entry in the Cambridgeshire would back that theory up, too. He’s not desperately well drawn, but at 11/1 he appeals to me as an each-way selection.

The Group 1 Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe (15:35) is now run on the Friday of the meeting, and it excites me just as much as it did back in the day! What a line-up we have in 2021 with Golden Pal over from the States for Wesley Ward, Suesa representing France and a very strong domestic challenge. I must go with Golden Pal having seen his reappearance win at Saratoga a month ago. He barely broke sweat and showed he has trained on from two to three. He’s 9/4 fav with Sky Bet. I was impressed with Berkshire Shadow when he won the Coventry at Royal Ascot and he may well appreciate the better ground he’s going to encounter in the Gimcrack Stakes (15:00) at York on Friday (it was soft when he finished runner-up at Goodwood last time). The drop back to six furlongs won’t inconvenience him, although I don’t think that’s the limit of his stamina. His trainer Andrew Balding is having a superb season and jockey Oisin Murphy is unstoppable in his quest to retain his championship. That of course all builds up to the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap (15:35) on Saturday. We obviously don’t have the final field yet and the draw will be important, too. Having said that, it would be one heck of a training performance if Hamish were to win it on his first start since June of last year, but I worry that the rain may not fall in enough quantity for William Haggas’ runner. Willie Mullins is a trainer to follow when he sends Flat runners over from his all-conquering Irish stable. His M C Muldoon got chinned at Royal Ascot in the Ascot Stakes and has since won a novice hurdle at Galway. I want him in my squad regardless and won’t be abandoning him if he lines up. He needs a few to come out to get a run, though, so watch this space. One I want on side if he runs is Away He Goes. He’s trained in Newmarket by Ismail Mohammed who is having a superb run of form; almost everything he runs is performing to their best. This horse seems versatile in terms of ground and comes here having finished second to Trueshan at Goodwood. That was over two miles, but he’s effective over shorter. He’s 20/1, so definitely value for a place if he can reproduce his best form. It’s wise to wait and see who makes the final field before finalising your selections, but those mentioned are worth keeping your eyes peeled for.