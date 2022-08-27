It's been a tortuous journey to Windsor for our columnist but she's expecting Tom Marquand to take centre stage there on Saturday.

It’s been quite an interesting week my end. As I chat to you, I’m on a train to Newcastle from Southampton airport for Thursday’s Racing League fixture. I don’t live near Southampton, and this wasn’t actually the plan, but as I was arriving at the airport with Sky Sports Racing colleague Josh Apiafi, we got a message to say our flight to the northeast had been cancelled. So, Plan B was implemented after a brief discussion about driving from the airport, which would have taken the best part of the day before our on air time at 5.20. So, the train(s) took the strain for a six-hour jaunt which involved plenty of sitting around and a few swift sprints from platform to platform. I hope that I finish this article back home in Oxfordshire having successfully caught a flight home on Friday morning, I’ll let you know in a bit. Thankfully I’m staying closer to home on Saturday and will be at Windsor for their final evening meeting of the summer. It’s been another enjoyable summer at Windsor with its laid-back atmosphere and a friendly crowd. This meeting two years ago saw Hollie Doyle make history as the first female jockey to ride five winners on a card.

This time round it could be her husband, Tom Marquand, who steals the headlines, as he has rides in seven of the eight races. One of his best rides comes in the feature race, the Group Three Sytner Sunningdale & Maidenhead BMW Winter Hill Stakes. He gets the leg up on Grocer Jack for William Haggas, whose horses continue to operate at an impressive strike rate. He may have just won three races in his career to date, but he only joined Haggas in January and has already won a listed race for the yard. The trip of a mile and a quarter is spot on and if Marquand can do a Pat Eddery, who famously used to dictate races from the front at Windsor and hook everything up at halfway to suit himself and inconvenience everyone else, then that will help. There is a fair bit of pace in the race so that may not be as straightforward as it seems, but Grocer Jack is a freegoing, galloping type and hopefully he won’t face too much competition for the lead. He also looks to have strong claims in the listed Royal Windsor August Stakes where he gets back on-board Maksud for trainer Hughie Morrison. Marquand rode this son of Golden Horn on his racecourse debut here back in April and he sprang a surprise by winning nicely over a mile-and-a-quarter that day, and he’s done little wrong since, despite not winning in three subsequent starts. I was impressed with his latest effort when second at Glorious Goodwood to Charlie Appleby’s Secret State who has gone on to finish second in the Great Voltigeur at York and is still in the St. Leger. The heavy rain that battered some of the south later this week must have hit Windsor as the ground is on the soft side and that should be music to the ears of Maksud’s connections.

