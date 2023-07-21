Alex Hammond column: Weekend racing preview and tips

Our columnist looks ahead to the weekend's action and she expects William Haggas to be on the scoresheet at Ripon.

For those of you that live in the beautiful north you have the opportunity to go to the one of the meetings in the 15th Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival. The festival showcases the wonderful racecourses in Yorkshire and there’s the additional fun of a tipping competition amongst some of the good, bad and the … shrewd in the sportinglife stable along the way, the details of which you’ll find at www.sportinglife.com. Joking aside there are a collection of decent tipsters involved, and we aim to raise as much money as possible for charity. Sky Bet generously donate the stakes and off we go. Pontefract is the first venue on Friday 21st and we run through until Saturday 29th at York. If you’re reading this before kick-off, I’ve gone with Vaccine as an each way selection in the Sky Bet Go-Racing-In-Yorkshire Summer Festival Handicap at 7.15. He has some fair form over this course and distance, and this should be an easier target than the Carlisle Bell last time out. Here’s hoping he can run into a place. On Saturday, the Ripon Bell-Ringer Handicap is the feature at the festival, but with just 7 runners I’ll try and find the winner here. The 2021 hero Dark Jedi is back for Tim Easterby, but he’s off a 3lbs higher mark this time round. He goes well at Ripon and that can be a bonus, as this track doesn’t suit everyone. Easterby also runs Mr Curiosity who makes his first appearance at this course. He’s only been with the stable for three runs and is the type they will do well with in time. He’s one to keep on the right side of.

Chillingham hails from a yard in flying form with trainer Ed Bethell operating at a 50% strike rate at the time of writing. The horse finished fourth in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot behind Vauban last time out and runs off the same handicap mark on Saturday. Sir Rumi will be ridden by 7lb claimer Owen Lewis, who has his first ride for Richard Hannon. The claim will be useful as the horse is 3lbs higher than his last winning mark. He’s been well beaten on his last couple of starts but can’t be discounted on his best form. William Haggas has an excellent 29% strike rate at Ripon, and he runs Pride Of Priory who will be ridden by 3lb claimer Adam Farragher. I’m not sure what happened when he ran over this course and distance last time out, but the yard was out of form at the time, and that is probably a valid excuse. He’s not looking badly handicapped, won his maiden here, and is top of my short list. His two runs this season will hopefully mean he’s a reasonable price.

Charging Thunder wears a visor for the first time, replacing cheekpieces. David O’Meara’s charge hung fire under pressure at Ayr last time out so hopefully they straighten him out. Finally, Thundering represents Kevin Ryan and comes here off the back of a run on the all-weather at Newcastle. He’s not badly handicapped on his run at York last August. In summary, Pride Of Priory is worth chancing as his yard are now back in form. He can be excused his two defeats this season for that reason and is a real danger is he’s firing on all cylinders. What's the best bet in the Super Sprint? The next conundrum to solve is the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury with a field of 21 juveniles in this valuable contest. William Haggas is well represented once again with hot favourite Relief Rally. I really fancied her to win the Queen Mary, and she almost pulled it off, finishing second, beaten a whisker by US trained Crimson Advocate. On that run she’ll be hard to beat and deserves her price of 5/4 favourite with Sky Bet. However, the firm are paying five places rather than three, so let’s find some each way value. If safety in numbers is a positive, then Richard Hannon has a strong hand with seven runners. Richard Senior won this race seven times, and Richard Junior already has four to his name, so it’s fair to say they are a team to follow. Sean Levey has been on the two most recent winners, and he gets the leg up on Dapperling. Eve Johnson Houghton has two horses with strong Royal Ascot form too, including Coventry sixth Bobsleigh and Queen Mary fourth Juniper Berries. Charlie Bishop rides the former as he can’t do the weight on the latter, so David Probert comes in for the ride on her. I do like the Rod Millman/Oisin Murphy partnership and the stats back that up. Murphy has a record of 41 winners from 223 rides at a strike rate of 18%, with a level stakes profit of £54.98 with Millman. They team up here with Beenham who can be excused her finishing position at York last time out as she was stuck out on the unfavoured stands side wing and didn’t get into things. I also hope the ground doesn’t dry out too much for her as I suspect she prefers a little ease underfoot. She’s 16/1 and I’d like to hope she can finish in the placings.