Our columnist looks ahead to the New Year's Day card at Cheltenham and reckons Nicky Henderson can land one of the features with an improving hurdler.

Well, we’ve finally arrived at my final blog of 2022. Have you had enough of racing yet this festive period? Of course not! Let’s kick off 2023 as we ended 2022, with more superb sport headlined by Cheltenham’s New Year’s Day fixture. The first horse I’m pinning my hopes on to get the new year off to a flyer is SECRET REPRIEVE in the AIS Handicap Chase at 12.45.

Evan Williams will have been encouraged by the performance of his former Welsh National hero in the Welsh National Trial at Chepstow at the beginning of last month, albeit he was put in his place by Farinet (who reopposes). I’m going with Secret Reprieve to turn those placings around owing to a 10lbs hike in the weights for the winner and the additional stamina test at Cheltenham. The extra 2 1/2 furlongs will suit him, whereas Farinet has yet to tackle the trip. That doesn’t mean he won’t stay of course, but at the likely prices I’m happy to take the chance.

The Grade 2 Paddy Power Novices’ Chase (the Dipper) has often thrown up a smart performer. The majority of the early winners of this race were northern based as the race used to be staged at Newcastle. Horses such as Blazing Walker, Morceli and Barton kept the prize in the north, before it was switched to Cheltenham in 2005 when all bar Seeyouatmidnight and Midnight Shadow were southern based chasers.

L’Homme Presse kept the quality gauge high when he won the race last year before winning his next two starts in Grade 1 company. Monmiral was no match for Jonbon at Warwick on his chase debut last time out and he meets nothing like that aeroplane here. However, THUNDER ROCK edges it for me. He’s two from two over fences and appreciated the step back up to this trip when winning at Ascot last time out. Seventeen horses have been declared to run in the Paddy Power New Year’s Day Handicap Chase and if sixteen or more run, then Sky Bet are offering six places. So, let’s hope they all stand their ground and if they do, I’m with NASSALAM to finish in one of those six places. He was sixth in the Paddy Power Gold Cup here in November and trainer Gary Moore has fitted cheekpieces for this run, which should help. In his last run he was given a really positive ride by Jamie Moore who attacked each fence with enthusiasm. The horse responded with slicker jumping as the race progressed. However, it looked like those positive tactics had taken their toll when the pair were hampered late on, and he dropped back through the field.

Therefore, it was quite a surprise to see him rally and stay on for that sixth place. He’s been dropped 2lbs by the handicapper and I think that could see him run into a place on Sunday. He’s a 16/1 shot.

The same connections have a chance of winning the careers@dornangroup.com Relkeel Hurdle with Botox Has but he may find it tough to give weight to all bar Knappers Hill in this Grade 2 contest. I’m a big fan of Brewin’upastorm and who can forget his agonising final flight fall in this race last year? I’m not sure he’ll get compensation this year though as it’s a hot race. Dashel Drasher is a thoroughly likeable horse and I Like To Move It is a worthy contender after his Greatwood Hurdle win last time out, he runs like the step up in trip should suit. Nicky Henderson runs both Marie’s Rock and First Street. I was at Punchestown when the former won the Grade 1 Mares Champion Hurdle back in April and she looked very good there. This is her seasonal starting point though and I’m happy to take her on, even with the 7lb mares' allowance. Her stablemate FIRST STEEET is the selection for me. He won the Gerry Feilden at Newbury on his return, and he shouldn’t be troubled by the step back up in trip.

He was only beaten 1 1/4 lengths by State Man in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March and that form isn’t looking too bad, is it?

On the racing front there is much to look forward to in 2023. Frankie’s farewell tour will attract intense focus on our wonderful sport, so let’s hope his lap of honour gives him the send-off racing's most famous character deserves and gives us the shop window racing desperately needs. Once again, the most recognisable jockey in the world hands free advertising and publicity to us on a plate, so let’s utilise that and showcase the industry in the best way possible and to as diverse an audience as we can. It’s there for the taking and I’m sure some of the biggest brains are working on ways to make this landmark year as special as possible.