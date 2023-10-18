Alex Hammond Blog: Tips for Champions Day at Ascot

Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond looks ahead to QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday.

Last weekend we enjoyed Chepstow’s jumps season opener and as I write the UK is about to be battered by the second named storm of the season (Storm Babet), so it must be time to roll out some of the best Flat horses of the year on British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday! Joking aside, I think Frankie may have the right idea in packing up a bag and relocating to California as it feels like the seasons have finally changed. The Flat season has a couple of dances to dance still though, and Ascot is the final big one as the official end to the campaign. It will be particularly poignant with the Dettori farewell in full swing, and until we are told otherwise this will be the final time we see the great man racing on our shores. Until next June maybe? Ascot are expecting to welcome a bumper crowd (no, not a crowd for a bumper, that will be next week) of around 30,000 racegoers to rock up at the royal racecourse to enjoy some spectacular racing. Track officials have a contingency plan to switch the Champion Stakes, the British Champions Long Distance Cup and British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes to the inner/hurdle track (minus the hurdles of course) should the storm do its worst. That would be on fresh ground that hasn’t been watered during the summer months, so would provide a better racing surface than the one they have raced on all season. So, will we see a Champion Stakes run on the hurdle track at Ascot for the second time since the inaugural running of Champions Day in 2011? You wouldn’t Ba-bet against it... Stay True to the word

Hollie Doyle is all smiles aboard Trueshan

Let’s try and find some winners of those high-class contests then. The first race is the Long Distance Cup and a switch to the inner track wouldn’t be favourable for Trueshan according to his trainer Alan King who would prefer really testing ground for his staying star. Heavy wouldn’t be a hindrance to the powerhouse that is Trueshan who has won this race for the past three years, each time with the word soft in the going description. Let’s not get too bogged down in all that though, because whilst I’d have agreed with that in the past, the ground he won on at ParisLongchamp may have been officially described as good to soft, but it was more like good to firm. Whatever happens on the day the ground shouldn’t be an excuse and it’s been great to see Trueshan back to his best since returning from a wind operation in the summer. He also enjoyed bowling along at Longchamp and he now looks more tactically versatile. He's currently 10/1 with Sky Bet for the Gold Cup at the Royal meeting next year and maybe they’ll be tempted to let him take his chance in the most prestigious staying race of the season now he has shown he copes with a faster surface. That’s a long way off though, and he has a few metaphorical hurdles to clear first. One of those hurdles is the prospect of meeting Kyprios again. These two have only taken each other on once before and Aidan O’Brien’s horse came out on top that day at Goodwood. After that meeting Kyprios went on to win an Irish Leger and a Prix du Cadran by 20-lengths (despite hanging halfway across the track). He was then sidelined and returned after eleven months off to finish second in the Irish Leger last month. That was a touch disappointing, and he has questions to answer now. Coltrane is always bang there too and should be underestimated at your peril, but he ran an inexplicably moderate race at Doncaster last time out which is a concern. Kyprios is Sky Bet’s even money favourite to win on Saturday, with Trueshan at 7/4 and I’m going to side with the latter to bring the house down.

Seeing is Believe when it comes to Boughey Race two is the Champion Sprint Stakes and we know this will be run on the straight course, which means testing ground. Frankie rides his old friend Kinross who won this race last year and there’s a particularly good chance they can do it again. He’s 15/8 favourite with Sky Bet to do so and comes here off the back of a potentially unlucky defeat in the Foret at Longchamp on Arc day. Maxime Guyon appeared to commit a professional foul on the winner that day, making life as difficult as possible for Dettori who ended up being beaten just half a length in second. The form is strong, and he has proven he has the track craft for this straight six-furlongs, so plenty to like. Maybe the price isn’t quite so attractive, and the Frankie factor will play some part in that too. So, given that, I’m going to pick something out for each-way punters. Believing is a tempting 16/1 with Sky Bet for George Boughey and she has claims despite being just three years old. Three year olds don’t have a bad record in this and she is trained by one of the rising stars in the ranks. She also has the bonus of Danny Tudhope to ride and his record at Ascot is strong. He’s particularly adept at getting things just right on the straight course, so no better jockey to have on side. He has ridden her once before at Pontefract, when he made the sort of difference that only the best jockeys do. Put faith in Juddmonte Race three is the Fillies & Mares Stakes over a mile and a half. For those of you on Frankie watch he is on the 100/30 favourite here Free Wind. She was never going to win the Arc last time out and has obvious claims back against her own sex, but I’m not convinced. I think there could be more to come from Time Lock, and it would be a wonderful result for co-trainer Roger Charlton if he could sign off his official training career with a win in this group 1 for the Juddmonte team. He has engineered many top class successes for Khalid Abdullah in these silks, going back to Sanglamore and Quest For Fame back in the early 90s. I’m sure it would be an emotional day were father and son to pull this off for their most prestigious win together to date. He hands the licence fully over to his son, Harry, at the end of the season. Time Lock should enjoy conditions and is 6/1 with Sky Bet. In the same Juddmonte colours is 12/1 shot Bluestocking and she’s also a filly that could run well. Ryan Moore was brilliant on Savethelastdance to win the Irish Oaks, but this filly looked the likely winner until being reeled in close to the line. It was an agonising defeat, but she could be one to have on side with the three-year-old weight allowance and with Rossa Ryan on board.

Trainer Roger Charlton: Can he bow out with a G1 win?

Padd on the march again in QEII Race four is the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes run over the straight mile. I’m 100% all in with Paddington here despite the fact he’s the even money favourite. What’s not to like about Aidan O’Brien’s four-time group 1 winner? You could argue he was well beaten in the Juddmonte International at York last time out, but I’ll remind you of O’Brien’s brilliance when bringing Auguste Rodin back to win the Irish Champion Stakes after an abysmal run in the King George at Ascot. He waved his magic wand there and won’t need that wand to be anywhere near as potent to get some sparkle back in this lad. It could be that running in five Group 1 races in three months just caught up with him, or maybe a tough race in the Sussex Stakes took more getting over than first thought. Either way, if he’s anywhere near his best he should win here on ground that holds no fears. Bay if plenty for returning hero Race five is the final group 1 of the day and is the feature Qipco Champion Stakes. This time last year we all had Baeed fever, but it was Bay Bridge that took Champion Stakes glory. Well, everything is pointing towards another big run from Sir Michael Stoute’s now five-year-old who is 7/2 second favourite at the time of writing. It was a bold move to step him up to a mile and a half recently, and he handled it in the September Stakes at Kempton against inferior opposition, but it proved too much in the Arc. No disgrace though to finish six lengths behind Ace Impact. Dual winners of the Champion Stakes are a common theme over the years, whether the race was run at Ascot or in its previous guise at Newmarket. Since the 1970s, Brigadier Gerard, Triptych, Alborada, Twice Over (appropriately named), and Cracksman have won back to back runnings of this quality contest. At this level you in these conditions you’re going to need horses that thrive on softer ground, rather than just handle it, and I fear Mostahdaf and King Of Steel (Frankie’s mount) fall into the latter category. French runner Horizon Dore thrives on it though and he looks the main danger to the selection. Horizon Dore looked smart in winning the Prix Dollar on Arc weekend and he is aiming to win in the Sealiway colours who were triumphant in this group 1 in 2021. He’s Sky Bet’s 5/2 favourite. At 13/2 the George Boughey trained Via Sistina is intriguing. She will relish conditions and has been a wonderful horse for her owners who bought her for just 5,000 guineas as a yearling. She’s won almost £400,000 in prize money and is a group 1 winner. She had the option of the Fillies & Mares on Saturday, but Oisin Murphy has been booked to ride her for the first time in this.

Via Sistina is an impressive winner under Jamie Spencer