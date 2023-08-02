Alex Hammond Blog: Preview and tips for Goodwood

Like the girl in the poem, she’s very good indeed. The weight for age allowance is 8lbs, so Nashwa has to give that weight away to her main market rival. Nashwa is a big girl though and it won’t be hard for her to carry weight. She’s not infallible as a couple of odds-on defeats this season have shown. She looked good in the Falmouth last time but can be keen, which compromises her chance. You won’t be surprised that I’m making a strong case for Blue Rose Cen, who can become a first winner in Britain for her talented young French trainer.

Blue Rose Cen comes over from France and represents a trainer going places in Christopher Head. She also brings top-class form on varying degrees of soft ground, ranging from good to soft to heavy. As a juvenile she won the Prix Marcel Boussac at the Arc meeting and this season has won all three starts, including the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches (French 1000 Guineas) and the Prix de Diane (French Oaks).

Thursday’s feature is the Qatar Nassau Stakes which has attracted a field of six fillies and mares. Nashwa is back having won this race last year as a three-year-old, and it is from the Classic generation she has most to fear.

So, we are most likely to be looking for horses that handle considerable ease underfoot when it comes to the rest of the meeting.

Goodwood sometimes reflects the poem by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow about the little girl, who had a little curl, right in the middle of her forehead. When it is good it is very good indeed, but when it is bad it is horrid. You get the picture.

Loads of rain everywhere this week and Goodwood has been the recipient of some this week.

Bigging up the chances of...

The first race on the card on Thursday is a three-year-old handicap over a mile and a quarter and as Sky Bet are offering money back as cash if you’re 2nd, 3rd or 4th I’m inclined to take on the favourite Perfuse at the prices.

Testing ground won’t be an issue for the favourite who has won on heavy but handles faster too. He drops back from a mile and a half having run at Royal Ascot in the King George V Stakes where he finished a very respectable fifth. In reality he has a favourite’s chance but at 11/4 I’m taking him on.

It’s a devilishly difficult race but at 11/1 it’s worth taking a chance on Promoter. He’s invariably slowly out of the stalls so the draw may not matter too much, and his trainer Ralph Beckett is in top form. He ran well at Epsom over this trip last time out and with plenty of stamina on the dam’s side of the pedigree, there should be more to come over 10-furlongs plus.

Each-way play against Princess

Friday’s feature is the King George Qatar Stakes, a Group 2 over the flying five furlongs. Trainer Charlie Hills has made a habit of winning this race in recent years with the brilliant Battaash and more recently Khaadem, and he has a strong hand again with two of the protagonists.

Ryan Moore has been booked to ride Equality with Frankie Dettori on Equilateral. Equality is five years of age now and probably reaching his peak. He looks to have the strongest chance of the pair, and in reality the ground didn’t ought to be in Equilateral’s favour. Both have the small matter of Highfield Princess to beat who ran well in both her starts at Royal Ascot, without managing to win.

She won’t mind some ease underfoot. She is the highest rated in the field of 117, and also gets a 3lbs sex allowance, so she’s weighted to win.

So, does she? I think the simple answer, and her odds of 5/6 reflect that the answer to that question is most likely 'yes'. Sky Bet are paying four places rather than three, and Equality at 13/2 could be an each-way option.

Take two in Stewards' Cup

I’ve sharpened my pin in preparation for the big race on Saturday, the Coral Stewards’ Cup.

Speaking of Charlie Hills, his Orazio has a favourite's chance of winning the six-furlong heritage handicap. He’s 5/1 though, so I’m going to find something at decent odds to try to finish in one of the five places.

I don’t think top weight Tiber Flow should be overlooked. He was taken off his legs over five-furlongs at Sandown on his first try at that trip and he’ll appreciate stepping back up to six. Summerghand won off top weight three years ago but that’s no mean feat.

At 12/1 with Sky Bet, he’s on my shortlist though as I’d be furious to jump ship having fancied him last time out.

One more to throw into the pot is 25/1 shot Gorak.

Gorak has never run over the trip before, in fact he’s done most of his racing over seven-furlongs, and has even been tried over a mile and a quarter. However, he ran in the Bunbury Cup last time out and it looked like this drop in trip was just what the doctor ordered. Trainer Charlie Fellowes has his team in good form and he’s another of my each-way selections.