Alex Hammond blog | Auguste Rodin the one in hot King George

Emily Upjohn has no easy task as she faces dual Derby winner Auguste Rodin, fellow three-year-old King Of Steel, last year’s winner Pyledriver, and Hukum, who has already beaten Pyledriver at the highest level. However, she gets a 3lbs sex allowance and steps back up to the mile and a half that suits her best, having gone down on her sword to Paddington in the Eclipse over a mile and a quarter last time out.

Both are in action at Ascot on Saturday where Frankie will become the most successful jockey in King George history if he’s successful on Emily Upjohn in the middle-distance showpiece. At present, he’s level with the late, great, Lester Piggott on seven wins (three of which came on the brilliant Enable). This is a race that has been won by some of the most talented females in the sport, with the likes of Dahlia, Time Charter, Danedream and Taghrooda joining Enable on the role of honour.

Frankie Dettori ensured our mood was boosted at Yarmouth as he was at his most effervescent, helped by a winner in the league’s first £100,000 contest. He really seems to be enjoying his final weeks in the saddle and the light touch of the league suited his fair temper. It was fun to chat to him on Sky Sports Racing and he really put on a show for the enthusiastic crowd. He was slightly eclipsed by Saffie Osborne on the track, as last year’s league champion booted home a terrific treble.

This has been a week of contrasts for me, but some of the characters remain constant. I paid my first visit to Yarmouth for over twenty years on Thursday for round one of the Racing League, and I’m off to Ascot on Saturday for a sensational renewal of the King George and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes.

The three-year-olds get 11lbs from their older rivals and that has swung it for many over the years. Auguste Rodin and King Of Steel, the Derby one-two, are in receipt of that chunk of weight. I’ve agonised over this race, and I think I’ve come down on the side of Auguste Rodin. This is most likely his toughest task to date but bar his flop in the Guineas, he’s done little wrong. He had to work hard for his win at the Curragh, but he won nonetheless, and he has three stablemates to keep him company. He’s 11/4 favourite with Sky Bet at the time of writing.

Elsewhere on the card I have a few fancies. Pretty Crystal was well touted before her debut at Ripon by fellow columnist Richard Fahey and she did what was expected. She wasn’t disgraced in the Albany and is 7/2 joint second favourite with Sky Bet to win the Bateaux London Princess Margaret Stakes.

Ameynah is an intriguing runner in the Longines Valiant Stakes, a group 3 for fillies and mares over the round mile. Intriguing because she hasn’t run for almost fifteen months and the last time we saw her was when she finished sixth in the 1000 Guineas. She has group 1 entries and is with a trainer in Roger Varian that can get one ready after an absence. She’s 3/1 second favourite behind Random Harvest, who is 11/4 favourite to win for the star of the Racing League, Saffie Osborne.

The Moet & Chandon International Stakes looks as tough as ever, but I suspect Baradar will run well. His price reflects that though as he’s currently 6/1 joint second favourite. He raced in the wrong group in the Buckingham Palace at Royal Ascot and will wear cheekpieces for the first time. Incidentally, Frankie Dettori gets back on board top-weight Escobar, a horse he won on seven years ago!

The Flexjet Pat Eddery Stakes can go to Charlie Appleby again. He’s won this seven-furlong listed race three times in recent years, and runs unbeaten colt Ancient Wisdom, who cost an eyewatering two million euros as a yearling. He’s 6/4 fav.

The Godolphin blue may well be carried to success in the Betfred Handicap too, but this time Saeeb Bin Suroor is the trainer. Ghaly wasn’t disgraced in the Royal Hunt Cup on his return last time out and he can take any advantage if the race doesn’t go to plan for Lattam, who needs to be ridden for luck. Ghaly is 13/2, so maybe an each way proposition.

Archie Watson and Hollie Doyle had a great Royal Ascot and one of their winners last month, Rhythm N Hooves can win again in the closing Whispering Angel Handicap. As a three-year-old he gets 4lbs off his older rivals and if there’s no more rain at Ascot the drying ground will suit him well. He’s 6/1 to win.