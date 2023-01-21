Sky Sports Racing presenter Alex Hammond looks ahead to the action from Lingfield this weekend.

Please don’t hate me (or @ me), but this week I'm kicking off with a weather bulletin once again. After the deluge we've suffered recently, now has come the deep freeze, and as it stands the weekend fixtures have been decimated once again. Day one of Lingfield’s Winter Million meeting on Friday has bitten the dust (frost), and Ascot’s Clarence House card on Saturday has followed suit. Lingfield's dual-purpose track looks like saving the day with what should have originally been day two of the Winter Million meeting on the all-weather on Saturday, and we can only hope that they are able to stage their bumper nine race card on Sunday back over jumps. Saturday's card features the talkSPORT Winter Oaks Fillies’ Handicap, which is worth a tidy £100,000. As a result of that hefty prize money, we have a competitive, eight-runner, mile and a quarter race to get stuck into, and befitting that prize fund, it looks like a smart contest.

Having said that, I’m a big fan of Al Agaila who comes here seeking a hat-trick for her trainers Simon and Ed Crisford. I heard someone describe their setup as “boutique” the other day. The definition of boutique is “a business or establishment that is small and sophisticated or fashionable”. I don't suppose Crisford senior, or junior would dispute that definition, although they ran 90 individual horses in 2022, so not micro by any means. Regardless of equine numbers in the yard, the father-and-son combination get results, and since joining forces they have improved both the number of winners and prize money totals annually as they enter their fourth year as holders of a joint licence. For punters, their strike rate is also lofty, competing favourably with some of the biggest stables. Back to Al Agaila and she staked her claim for victory in this contest by winning the trial impressively. She's been hiked up 11lbs by the handicapper for that win, but you get the impression she will be better than a handicapper as the year progresses. Makinmedoit and Tequilamockingbird followed her home that day and they may have their work cut out to turn that around.

Ryan Moore returns to the UK with four rides at Lingfield on Saturday, all for another upwardly mobile stable, that of George Boughey. Boughey already has a classic win under his belt and can also be proud of the impressive progress he's made since venturing out on his own. The team is flying along at present and the booking of Moore for all four of his Lingfield runners is a statement of intent. So, keep your eyes peeled for Ehteyat in the opening handicap at 11.55, Pocket The Packet at 12.27, Paris Lights (my nap) at 1.02 and All The King’s Men at 1.37. The duo could have a very good day. Away from Boughey, I think The Bell Conductor has strong claims of winning the 5-furlong handicap at 2.47 if Lingfield proves as suitable as Newcastle and Southwell have for the six-year-old. That's not a given, but he's the least exposed in the field and is with a sprint master in Paul Midgley. Let’s hope for some jumping on Sunday where Lingfield have saved two of Friday’s valuable contests from that abandoned card and added them to this one. That gives us a bumper nine race card to enjoy with the £165,000 Fleur De Lys Chase the feature, and that race is well supported by the Sovereign Handicap Hurdle, worth £110,000, and the £100,000 Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Hurdle amongst others. Declarations haven’t been made at the time of writing, but they should shape up into smart contests.

The Fleur De Lys Chase will be without Grand National winner Noble Yeats due to his vaccination records not complying with new BHA rules. It’s disappointing he won’t be there, but last year’s winner Two For Gold should be, along with several other smashing staying chasers. Two For Gold will relish conditions and can go well again and Bristol De Mai could be in the field once more having finished third last year. Dusart is intriguing if he takes his chance on what will be his second start after a wind op (that’s a stat I pay close attention to as it often sparks improvement). I’d question the suitability of the ground conditions for him though and that puts me off. I’m sticking with last year’s winner to go in again for Kim Bailey. Metier is another horse bidding to repeat his win on this card from twelve months ago. He won the Sovereign Handicap Hurdle and there’s no reason he can’t win again. His trainer Harry Fry also has Might I entered, and he has some smart form as a novice if he can settle better than he did last time out. It was his seasonal return though and he’s entitled to have had some twinkle in his toes that day.