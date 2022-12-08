Sky Sports Racing presenter Alex Hammond reckons a little bit of history may repeat for trainer and jockey in Saturday's December Gold Cup.

It’s been a couple of weeks since we last caught up and the under-fire clerks of the courses continue to deal with unprecedented weather conditions. I can’t remember a time where racecourses were forced to water in December, and almost in the same breath were then laying frost covers to stave off the threat of freezing temperatures. That’s the strange juxtaposition that Cheltenham have found themselves in ahead of the International meeting which is due to get under way on Friday. Watering finished on Tuesday and the fleece was laid on Wednesday. Astonishing. Will all the hard work pay off? Let’s hope so because there are some excellent contests in prospect over the two-day fixture.

Saturday’s big race is the AIS December Gold Cup and a field of fifteen has been declared for the 2 ½ mile handicap. There are numerous runners for whom you can make a serious claim. Il Ridoto is Sky Bet’s 4/1 favourite thanks to his recent fourth place behind Ga Law in the Paddy Power Gold Cup for which he has been dropped 1lb in the handicap. This is also his second start after a wind op, an angle I’m fond of. Stolen Silver was sent off favourite for that race but was unlucky to unseat Sam Twiston-Davies three from home. Trainer Sam Thomas will be hoping for better luck. Simply The Betts was also in that Cheltenham contest and will try to improve on his seventh place finish under owner David Maxwell. He’s been dropped 3lbs by the handicapper. The stable of Venetia Williams has come to life recently and Frero Banbou steps into new territory over this trip for the first time. Coconut Splash is yet to win over fences, and Evan Williams will hope a mark of 132 is workable, but more importantly, that his seasonal reappearance will have taken some of the twinkle out of the toes of this keen-going sort.

My selection in this hot race is the Joe Tizzard-trained War Lord, who is a 6/1 shot. I was at Lingfield back in January when the grey won a valuable novices’ chase at the inaugural Winter Million meeting and whilst the ground won’t be as testing as it was that day, he handles better conditions and may not be as afflicted as some if it rides dead ground. He has Graded form as a novice and hopefully can improve for his underwhelming seasonal reappearance in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter. He has a touch of class; the stable has been going well and he also has the advantage of the excellent Brendan Powell in the saddle.

Powell’s father Brendan senior won this race on Pegwell Bay and Dublin Flyer, and it would be great to see his son follow in his footsteps and provide Tizzard with his most prestigious winner since taking over the licence from his father, Colin. Doncaster are also at the mercy of the mercury, with freezing temperatures forecast before their pre-Christmas meetings on Friday and Saturday. The fleece has also been laid on Town Moor. The Bet365 December Novices’ Chase is the most valuable contest on the card. Some future staying stars have won this race in the past and Bridget Andrews will be hoping she can emulate husband Harry Skelton on Jet Plane (did you see his Becher celebrations?) by winning one of the feature contests on a Saturday.

Beautiful win of ASHTOWN LAD with #HarrySkelton on the back! Congrats to @DSkeltonRacing team. More photos from @AintreeRaces soon. pic.twitter.com/jfciHgKyk8 — JG | Vet Physio & Photo Art (@Jo_Grabowska) December 3, 2022

Trainer Dan Skelton is certainly making a play for championship honours thanks to his exploits over the past few weeks and he’s snapping at the heels of his old G’vnor Paul Nicholls at this stage of the season. This race is going to take some winning, mind you. I’m also looking forward to the Bet365 Summit Juvenile Hurdle which looks to be a head-to-head between the Joseph O’Brien trained Nusret and Scriptwriter for Milton Harris. Both horses have the option of the JCB Triumph Hurdle Trial at Cheltenham on Saturday, but this is their first preference. Milton Harris has made no secret that he thinks plenty of his runner and he has a 100% record in two starts since going over hurdles for new connections. The horse had more class than Nusret on the flat and whilst that’s not always a barometer of success, there should be more to come. Nusret was also impressive on hurdles debut at Punchestown, and it should be a cracking contest. Let’s hope the weather doesn’t play its part this weekend, but as I write, I’m looking at snow falling at Newcastle, and it looks like winter is finally here.

