Alex Hammond reflects on some of her personal highlights from the Cheltenham Festival

I’m as guilty as anyone for giving the Cheltenham Festival plenty of attention from someway out. The season only has to start in earnest and I’m looking ahead to those four fabulous days in March. Strangely enough, sometimes you feel a fraction flat after it, but this year was the complete opposite. Not only was it a successful punting week for me, but the only day I attended was Tuesday! How’s your luck? Constitution Hill was the standout performance in the Champion Hurdle, and aside from being a hair’s breadth from disaster at the last, he was sensational.

Chat inevitably has now turned to the future with him. Will he do an Istabraq and try to become one of the greatest hurdlers to grace this turf, or will it be a switch to fences with the aim of emulating Dawn Run, who won the Champion Hurdle in 1984 and two years later was victorious in the Gold Cup. Owner Michael Buckley isn’t one to shirk a challenge and if I were forced to choose, I’d go with the latter. That’s the sexiest choice, isn’t it? Sky Bet have priced up a number of special bets involving Constitution Hill, but the one I’d like to see is for him to win the Gold Cup in 2025. Or should that be the original Gold Cup, the one run at Ascot in June... The possibilities are endless.

Turns out Barry Connell was right about Marine Nationale too. It was a monstrous performance to beat Facile Vega in the manner he did in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. I should have taken his words more seriously when I interviewed him on Sky Sports Racing. Connell suggested afterwards that he could be a Group 1 performer on the flat, and I for one will not disagree. Patrick Mullins also told me that El Fabiolo was his pick of the week, and he subsequently dotted up in the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase. Of all the performances over the week though, the win of Honeysuckle is the one that will stay with me. I was in the paddock watching our mare, Shewearsitwell, in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle (not one of her better days), so was in a prime position to see Henry de Bromhead, Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore come back into the enclosure after her brave victory. There were some gnarly racing folk with tears in their eyes afterwards, and I’m not ashamed to say I was one of them. The premature death of young Jack de Bromhead in a riding accident last year was a tragedy and unimaginable heartache for his family, and Honeysuckle did Jack proud. What a moment. The winner I was most pleased to have tipped was The Real Whacker in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase. It was a superb training performance from Patrick Neville to beat the well backed favourite Gerri Colombe. Neville considered this year’s Gold Cup for his stable star, but it seems a wise decision to get this experience in first. He’s 16/1 to win next year’s Gold Cup, but there will most likely be the monster of Galop Des Champs to overcome, who is already 11/8 favourite to repeat his outstanding performance in the feature race, in twelve months. Iroko was another that my pin landed on in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle. He provided trainers Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero with their maiden festival victory and is an exciting prospect over fences in the future. He’s 20/1 for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase next year and 25/1 for the Turners. Right, enough of that, even I’m not looking seriously ahead to the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, just gazing wistfully at it.