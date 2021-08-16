I love Flat racing - I’m such a racing fan that when I was typing a message to a friend the other day autocorrect typed "Trueshan" rather than "true". Who doesn’t want to talk about Trueshan? Whilst I love Flat racing, I really love jump racing, a passion that was triggered by an infatuation many years ago with a dashing grey-haired boy. He went by the name of Desert Orchid, and I was smitten. So, I’m thrilled that the jumps are back in all their glory this weekend. The Jumps Season Opener gets under way at Chepstow on Friday with a superb two-day meeting and unlike France, I don’t need a passport to get there! For those of us that don’t live in Wales, you do cross a border, but that’s free nowadays, so no travel restrictions... unless I can’t get fuel. I’ll be there for Sky Sports Racing, and I can’t wait.

There are several classy horses declared for a fixture that champion trainer Paul Nicholls almost cleaned up at last year, and he looks set to have another scorching weekend this time round. Knappers Hill, Threeunderthrufive, Paso Doble, Hell Red and Mondora are some of the names to look out for on Friday. Saturday should also be a significant day for the trainer, who kicks off the day with Magistrato in the juvenile hurdle, a race he has won five times in recent years. The three-year-old is a French recruit who showed real promise on debut at Auteuil for David Cottin. We are also treated to the reappearance of Allmankind in the handicap hurdle at 1.50pm. Over hurdles, yes! He had a superb first season over fences last term, but they are running in this as there are no suitable two-mile chases for him en route to the Old Roan Chase, his first main target. Trainer Dan Skelton has said that he is hard to get fit and hence he is running back at the scene of his Grade One Finale Hurdle triumph to get him rocking and rolling - the question is, will he be able to defy top weight? I think Valentino Dancer could be some value against him on this occasion for trainer Fergal O’Brien, a trainer who is set for big things going forward.

Christian Williams enjoyed his biggest success at Chepstow in the Welsh National with Potters Corner, who runs in the Veterans Handicap Chase on Friday. Williams runs unlucky bet365 Gold Cup loser Kitty’s Light in Saturday’s Native River Handicap Chase and compensation could await off just 4lbs higher than when third past the post (promoted to second) at Sandown back in April.

Some wonderful horses have won the Dunraven Windows Novices’ Chase (For the Robert Mottram Memorial Trophy) over the years, including Cue Card in 2011, and there are some nice types either starting or continuing their education over fences in this year’s renewal. Paul Nicholls runs Fidelio Vallis who is already four from five over fences, but I think chasing debutante Tea Clipper is the one here. He won the Silver Trophy on this card last year and is already the winner of a point-to-point, so his future was always going to lie over fences. He’s in good hands with in-form trainer Tom Lacey.

So, what about this year’s Silver Trophy (3.30pm). It looks devilishly difficult but I’m siding with Champagne Well, for that man Fergal O’Brien again. He had a hairline fracture of his pelvis last year which has been uncovered after his ordinary runs over fences and with that issue now behind him could still have some wiggle room off his current hurdles mark. He’s my each-way pick.

Another couple of horses to look out for are Manofthemountain in the 4.05pm for trainer Emma Lavelle and the Paul Nicholls trained Timeforatune in the closing bumper after he was bought for £175,000 back in May having ad won on debut at Ffos Las for owner/breeder/trainer Brian Eckley.

Oh, and I think there’s a decent Flat race at Newmarket too isn’t there? The Group 1 Darley Dewhurst Stakes market is dominated by Charlie Appleby’s National Stakes winner Native Trail who is Sky Bet’s 8/11 favourite and, on that performance, this unbeaten colt should keep hold of his 100% record. The Cesarewitch Handicap market is headed by M C Muldoon at 9/2 - he’s one of six runners in the race for Willie Mullins who has won the last three runnings of this two and a quarter-mile contest. You may recall I was a big fan of M C Muldoon at Royal Ascot and was gutted that he was set a difficult task and was only just touched off there. He has a great chance of righting that wrong and can continue the yard’s exceptional record at unearthing a suitable runner for this marathon contest. One to be wary of at a bigger price could be Snowalot for James Ferguson and Hayley Turner.