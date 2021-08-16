It's been a dramatic week for Alex Hammond who misses out on a trip to Paris after passport woe, but she's hoping Tarnawa makes up for the disappointment in this week's blog.

The last week or so has been mixed for me. I’ve enjoyed a couple of short breaks in my new camper, have been to the Chelsea Flower Show for the first time and to a couple of superb live gigs (both Tom Grennan for music fans amongst you. If you haven’t heard his music before, check him out, you can thank me later). The theory being I’d be rested and rejuvenated ready for this weekend’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and a coveted trip to Paris to broadcast the star-studded group 1 contest for Sky Sports Racing. Theory is one thing, practice something different. I told you in my last blog that having checked my passport I saw to my horror that it was close to expiring. So, I went into overdrive and applied online for a new one with three weeks to go before the big race. Turns out I was naïve in hoping it would be back in time and to cut a long story short, I will be watching the coverage from my sofa. To say I’m disappointed is an understatement, but the team Sky are sending to Paris more than makes up for that and the coverage will be exceptional and extensive. The crew are travelling to ParisLongchamp, so you’ll get a real sense of the big race atmosphere, all the news as it happens and the experts will be able to report all their observations direct to your screens. It’ll almost be as good as being there. On the bright side, it’s going to rain…. you and I will be in (almost) the best spot. Good job I’m a glass half full girl! Anyway, enough of my woes, let’s try and find a winner of the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby has two rolls of the dice with Derby winner Adayar and St Leger winner Hurricane Lane. Speaking on Sky Sports Racing on Friday he said he’s happy with both his colts coming into the race. What a position he is in to be running two classic winners in the world’s most prestigious middle-distance Group 1 and I’m thrilled they haven’t shirked the challenge. Derby winner Adayar met with a setback which saw him ruled out of his trial in the Prix Niel, but according to his trainer he’s met every target since then. Although he’s drawn wide Appleby isn’t concerned because the colt isn’t the quickest from the gates and he says he’d be more concerned if he’d been down low if he happened to miss the kick. His draw in 11 hasn’t knocked him off top spot in the betting market, he’s 5/2 favourite with Sky Bet. In contrast, his stablemate Hurricane Lane is drawn in two. Appleby reported that this chap has shown all the right signs of his wellbeing after his Doncaster triumph and has come out of the race incredibly well. He’s such a good-looking horse and he knocked my eye out in the paddock at Doncaster before his classic challenge. He’s a 4/1 shot.

When Appleby was asked who he feared most he named Tarnarwa, which is music to my ears. Dermot Weld’s five-year-old mare splits the blue boys in the betting and is an 11/4 chance. She’s been my fancy for Sunday’s race since winning the Prix de l’Opera on the same Longchamp card 12 months ago and her preparation appears to have gone smoothly since then. Granted you could say she was unlucky not to win the Irish Champion Stakes last time out having been carried across the track by eventual winner St Mark’s Basilica, but she lost nothing in defeat. She’s versatile regards ground conditions (won on ground ranging from firm to heavy) and the step back up to 12 furlongs will suit her perfectly. Super Soumilly (Christophe Soumillon) takes the ride and he’s operating at the top of his game as usual. I can’t see what’s not to like.

Tarnawa can land the Arc for Dermot Weld