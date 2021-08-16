Crowley may well have settled for one winner at the start of racing but the former jump jockey will be able to reflect at his leisure on another famous day in the Shadwell Stud silks.

Eshaada built on her early season promise to win the Fillies and Mares while Baaeed retained his unbeaten record in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes to provide his jockey with a second Group One on the card.

Aldaary featured among the morning's market movers and continued to shorten on the back of those successes.

He was sent off at 7/2 in the 20-strong field but still didn't head the market with that honour going to Sunray Major who had won impressively at the course last time.

Little went right through the day for trainers John and Thady Gosden or Frankie Dettori and Sunray Major wasn't helped by his draw in 21. Dettori made a big early move to try and alleviate that, switching his mount towards the centre and then continuing to edge towards the far side.

In contrast, Crowley was able to take the shortest route from stall 11 and he hit the front full of running aboard the three-year-old inside the distance.

Symbolize and Magical Morning did their best to lay down a challenge in the centre of the track but were a length and a half and a length adrift as they crossed the line.