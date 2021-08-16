A fine day at Ascot for Jim Crowley was capped in the Balmoral Handicap as Aldaary added to earlier victories aboard Baaeed and Eshaada.
Crowley may well have settled for one winner at the start of racing but the former jump jockey will be able to reflect at his leisure on another famous day in the Shadwell Stud silks.
Eshaada built on her early season promise to win the Fillies and Mares while Baaeed retained his unbeaten record in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes to provide his jockey with a second Group One on the card.
Aldaary featured among the morning's market movers and continued to shorten on the back of those successes.
He was sent off at 7/2 in the 20-strong field but still didn't head the market with that honour going to Sunray Major who had won impressively at the course last time.
Little went right through the day for trainers John and Thady Gosden or Frankie Dettori and Sunray Major wasn't helped by his draw in 21. Dettori made a big early move to try and alleviate that, switching his mount towards the centre and then continuing to edge towards the far side.
In contrast, Crowley was able to take the shortest route from stall 11 and he hit the front full of running aboard the three-year-old inside the distance.
Symbolize and Magical Morning did their best to lay down a challenge in the centre of the track but were a length and a half and a length adrift as they crossed the line.
Winning trainer William Haggas, who is also responsible for Baaeed, said: "He won nicely, put the race to bed a furlong from home and lasted home. He's a talented horse on this ground."
Reflecting on the Champion Stakes, he added: "Dubai Honour ran a great race. He just took a furlong to settle, but he finished well. I thought he was coming to win, but the other horse outstayed him.
"Addeybb was too fresh today and they went fresh. Adayar took him on a bit which was unfortunate. He lacked a run and as much as we tried to get him fit, he just needed a run and he will be better for that.
"Al Aasy just didn't perform today. I thought he would travel much better.
"I'm sure His Highness is looking down on us and enjoying every moment."
Crowley is certainly enjoying every moment and commented: “It’s been fantastic.
"Obviously, I came in today with some lovely rides, but it’s a tough place to ride winners. For me it was one of the best days racing that I’ve seen, let alone to have been a part of. Fantastic horses running today and so nice to have crowds back, it was a big plus.
“Sheikh Hamdan I’m sure is looking down. It’s so sad that he can’t be here, because he would absolutely been buzzing today. Hopefully his daughter, Sheikha Hissa is watching and she will be over the moon. He loved Ascot.
“Aldaary is very tough. He won here at the last meeting. Those handicaps are not easy to win and William has done a great job with him. Hopefully he can make him into a pattern horse next year. I think he absolutely loves that ground, that’s key. It’s a big plus this time of year. It’s been a great day, you have to savour the moment really.”
On Baaeed, he added: “He came into the race unbeaten and Palace Pier is a very, very good horse – I didn’t take him lightly – and he [Baaeed] won.
"I think he is going to be a better horse next year. I think we haven’t got the bottom of him yet, he’s only had six runs. He’s going to be a beast next year.”