Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet Sunday update

Nell Gwyn winner Alcohol Free has been heavily supported ahead of today's QIPCO 1000 Guineas.
Newmarket
1.50 Zabeel Champion 15/8 from 9/4
2.25 Mystery Angel 8/1 from 14/1
3.40 Alcohol Free 3/1 from 13/2, Statement 13/2 from 12/1
Salisbury
1.30 Aesthete 2/1 from 4/1
2.35 Oman 2/1 from 3/1
Hamilton
2.40 Alright Sunshine 9/2 from 7/1
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.