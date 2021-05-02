Horse Racing
Alcohol Free edges the verdict in the Fred Darling

Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet Sunday update

By Sporting Life
10:29 · SUN May 02, 2021

Nell Gwyn winner Alcohol Free has been heavily supported ahead of today's QIPCO 1000 Guineas.

Paddy Power

Newmarket

1.15 River Alwen 7/1 from 15/2

2.25 Ashaari 13/8 fav from 7/4 fav

3.00 Posted 15/2 from 9/1

3.40 Alcohol Free 11/4 from 15/2

4.15 Dig Two 9/2 from 5/1

5.20 Lovely Breeze 11/2 from 6/1

Salisbury

2.05 Opera Gift 2/1 fav from 85/40 fav

Hamilton

3.15 Dragon Symbol 5/6 fav from 10/11 fav

Sky Bet

Newmarket

1.50 Zabeel Champion 15/8 from 9/4

2.25 Mystery Angel 8/1 from 14/1

3.40 Alcohol Free 3/1 from 13/2, Statement 13/2 from 12/1

Salisbury

1.30 Aesthete 2/1 from 4/1

2.35 Oman 2/1 from 3/1

Hamilton

2.40 Alright Sunshine 9/2 from 7/1

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

