Alcohol Free to take York challenge in Juddmonte International at Ebor Festival

With the leading three-year-old over 10 furlongs in St Mark’s Basilica lining up, as well as one of the best older horses in training in Mishriff, now one of the best fillies in training has been confirmed an intended starter on the Knavesmire.

A Group One winner at two, she has won the Coronation Stakes and the Sussex Stakes – against the boys – this season, beating 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes hero Poetic Flare at Goodwood.