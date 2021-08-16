Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Oisin Murphy celebrates on Alcohol Free
Oisin Murphy celebrates on Alcohol Free

Alcohol Free to take York challenge in Juddmonte International at Ebor Festival

By Sporting Life
14:39 · SAT August 14, 2021

Andrew Balding has confirmed that Alcohol Free will take her chance in Wednesday’s fascinating Juddmonte International at York.

With the leading three-year-old over 10 furlongs in St Mark’s Basilica lining up, as well as one of the best older horses in training in Mishriff, now one of the best fillies in training has been confirmed an intended starter on the Knavesmire.

A Group One winner at two, she has won the Coronation Stakes and the Sussex Stakes – against the boys – this season, beating 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes hero Poetic Flare at Goodwood.

Andrew Balding stable tour: Ebor Festival

The race holds dear memories for owner Jeff Smith, whose Arabian Queen caused a 50/1 shock in 2015 when beating Golden Horn.

“We’ve just made the decision she probably will run,” Balding told ITV Racing.

“Jeff is never one to shy away from a challenge and the filly is in great form which is the most important thing.

“She’s thriving at the moment, so why not? If she doesn’t stay, she doesn’t stay.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING