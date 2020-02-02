Imperial Alcazar gains compensation at Leicester

Imperial Alcazar gained compensation for his controversial near miss at Cheltenham when he landed the odds in the EBF British Stallion Studs 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle Qualifier at Leicester.

Fergal O'Brien's six-year-old finished a head second in a Listed hurdle on New Year's Day, and was then awarded the race because of interference by Dan Skelton's first past the post Protektorat - only to be demoted again when the winner's connections made a successful appeal to the British Horseracing Authority.

There were no such dramas this time, as he had little difficulty seeing off his four Leicester rivals for his second win over jumps.

Pushed into the lead by Paddy Brennan just before the second-last flight, Imperial Alcazar (4-9 favourite) steadily drew clear to beat Muckamore by six and a half lengths.

He may head next to Sandown for the final of the EBF Series Final on the Saturday before Cheltenham, although the Festival is still a distinct possibility for either the Ballymore or the Albert Bartlett.

"He did it how we hoped he'd do it," said O'Brien.

"It's tough going out there, but the further he went the better he got. He did it nicely, so we're very pleased with him.

"He's qualified for Sandown now, so it gives us options. We'd like to go to Cheltenham, but if the ground was quick that would be something to consider too.

"He's done nothing but improve. He's been pitched high, (and) his form his rock solid.

"The one of the Skeltons' that beat him has run well at Cheltenham since, under a penalty."

