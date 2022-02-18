Albert Bartlett Prestige Novices’ Hurdle preview - What the trainers say

Henry Daly is keen to find out more about Hillcrest in Saturday’s Albert Bartlett Prestige Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock.

The seven-year-old was unbeaten in his first three novice hurdles this season, including a Listed Cheltenham race, before taking in a Grade Two back at Prestbury Park last month.

However, his unbeaten record went up in smoke when he was hampered by a faller and unseated Richard Patrick.

None the worse for the experience, Daly’s gelding has been in fine fettle at home and is poised for another tilt at Grade Two glory on Merseyside.

“He’s in good order, we’re very happy with him – I just hope it’s on!” the trainer said.

“He was absolutely fine after Cheltenham, it made no difference to him whatsoever, in fact I think he cared far less than everybody else. It didn’t bother him in the slightest, it was just one of those things."

The extended three-mile contest is a step up in trip for Hillcrest and his performance could inform the decision as to where he heads next, with the Stowaway gelding holding entries for both the Ballymore and the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival.

“This is our plan and we’ll see what we want to do next,” Daly said.

“Cheltenham, as I’ve said, isn’t the be-all and end-all with this horse. We might end up at Aintree, we’ll see. I think it’s very important for us to just wait and see what happens at the weekend. I just hope it’s on so we can get a bit more information on him.”