Al Aasy tops Coronation Cup field at Epsom on Friday June 3

“Historically Epsom has never let the ground get quick on the Friday but the forecast is changeable,” Beckett added. “If the rain arrives on Friday that will suit us even better. This race fits her really well.”

Albaflora won on soft ground at Ascot and in six starts has never encountered going quicker than good. She will be one of two runners for the owner who will also be represented by the Sir Mark Prescott-trained Alpinista .

“Albaflora worked well on grass on Saturday, hence her supplementary entry,” Beckett told QIPCO British Champions Series. “When the Coronation Cup closed she wasn’t even a stakes winner. I think the track will play to her strengths.”

With her regular jockey Rossa Ryan sidelined by injury, Frankie Dettori has been called up for the mount.

As a result, she was supplemented for the Group 1 race, part of the QIPCO British Champions Series, in which In The Groove recorded the last success by a filly in 1991.

The Kirsten Rausing bred and owned four-year-old filly showed she was on a pathway to Group level when she took the Listed Buckhounds Stakes by seven lengths at Ascot on her seasonal return last month.

Al Aasy looks set to go off an odds-on favourite but will be experiencing Epsom for the first time in his career whereas Pyledriver and jockey Martin Dywer return to the track with unfinished business from last year’s Derby.

Pyledriver, trained by Dwyer’s father-in-law William Muir, went into last year’s Classic with strong claims as a winner of Royal Ascot’s King Edward VII Stakes, but never figured, finishing 11th.

He subsequently won the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes and finished third in the Pertemps St Leger. He was beaten by Sir Ron Priestley in the Betfair Exchange Jockey Club Stakes on his seasonal return at Newmarket last month.

“It was a good run at Newmarket,” said Derby and Oaks-winning jockey Dwyer who will complete the set of Epsom Group 1 races if he wins the Coral Coronation Cup.

“We have got to be pleased with it because Sir Ron Priestley is a very good horse. He just needed his first run of the year. William had trained him that way. He got very tired whereas the winner had already had a run and match fitness just counted.

“I don’t know why he wandered about at the finish. He did it in the St Leger but that was out of his comfort zone and he got very tired that day. He just seems to do it when he gets very tired - he did it at Newmarket - and I’m hoping it’s just that.

He continued: “We can’t judge him on last year’s Derby. We have to put a line through that race. It was a very messy, strange race. When we crossed over from one rail to the other I got flattened, he stumbled and nearly came down.

“We ended up at the very back of the field, we went very slow and the winner just kicked from the front. I never really got involved but unfortunately my race was gone at the very top of the Hill and that was it, so we can’t take anything from that regarding handling the track. What he does do is travel very strongly, which is always a help to get round Epsom.”

Dwyer is optimistic a first Group 1 success will not elude Pyledriver for long.

“He has won two Group 2 races convincingly and he has beaten horses that have gone on to win Group 1s,” he said. “Hopefully there is a Group 1 in him but you need everything to be right on the day to do that and I hope he will have his day.”

The Coral Coronation Cup, returns to its Epsom home for the first time since 2019, having been staged at Newmarket last year owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The William Haggas-trained Al Aasy, winner of the Group 3 Bahrain Trophy last year, has made giant strides this season winning twice at Newbury in effortless fashion, recording his most recent win in the Group 3 Al Rayyan Stakes by four lengths.

Aidan O’Brien will be seeking to extend his record number of Coral Coronation Cup victories to nine for which he will rely on Japan and Mogul.

Japan, winner of the Tote+ Ormonde Stakes at Chester last month, returns to Epsom for the first time since he finished third in the 2019 Derby, won by Anthony Van Dyck.

Mogul has also run over the course and distance before and was sixth behind Serpentine in last year's Derby in a campaign which included two Group 1 victories, in the Juddmonte Grand Prix de Paris and the Longines Hong Kong Vase. He finished seventh and third respectively in two starts this year in the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic and Prix Ganay.

Highland Chief, who was tenth in last year's Derby after winning at Royal Ascot, finished a place behind Serpentine at ParisLongchamp and has his first start since taking third place in the Group 3 Cumberland Lodge Stakes at York in October.