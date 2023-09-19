Alan King plotting Cadran challenge for resurgent Trueshan

The seven-year-old had looked a shadow of his former self after being beaten in his first two starts of the campaign, but a mid-season wind operation appears to have done the trick judged on his resurgent performance under Hollie Doyle last Friday.

King said: “He did quite a lot wrong because he was so fresh. Surprised (by the win) I’m not so sure, but it was a certainly a relief more than anything.

“Obviously the wind op has helped big time. In his previous two races he hadn’t finished off at all so we were hoping it would make a difference, but you always want to see them go and do it on the track.

“We were delighted with him, I don’t know how strong the piece of form was but it certainly was a huge step to getting back towards his best.”

King has the option of waiting for the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot on October 21, a race Trueshan has won each of the past three seasons.