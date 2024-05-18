Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries

Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes report

By David Cleary
16:24 · SAT May 18, 2024

Timeform's man at the track David Cleary with his early thoughts on Audience's win in the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

The first domestic Group 1 for older horses this British Flat season threw up a head-scratcher of a result. Neither of the pair with clearly the best form, Big Rock and Inspiral, was close to their best on their first outing of the year (both looked as if the race would bring them on).

Plenty of the others failed to fire as well. However, Inspiral's stable-companion Audience, looking a good deal more forward himself, made a successful return for the second year running, much improved on his first outing in 2023 and seemingly taking another significant step up the ladder on his five-year-old bow.

Audience was seen to maximum advantage, getting loose on the lead in a race on a flat track on quick ground (he handles good to firm well), with what little wind there was behind the runners. He was also asked to race more towards the centre of the track than the rest. With two furlongs to go, it was clear he was going to be very hard to catch and he kept on well once shaken up, only Charyn getting anywhere near.

The form is not the easiest to pin down, but even a low view of it has Audience improving quite a few pounds. So, it is clearly fair to credit him with that progress. However, his reproducing it is clearly open to question, given he had such favourable circumstances and that in 2023 he was unable to build on a very promising reappearance.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo