Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes report

The first domestic Group 1 for older horses this British Flat season threw up a head-scratcher of a result. Neither of the pair with clearly the best form, Big Rock and Inspiral, was close to their best on their first outing of the year (both looked as if the race would bring them on).

Plenty of the others failed to fire as well. However, Inspiral's stable-companion Audience, looking a good deal more forward himself, made a successful return for the second year running, much improved on his first outing in 2023 and seemingly taking another significant step up the ladder on his five-year-old bow.

Audience was seen to maximum advantage, getting loose on the lead in a race on a flat track on quick ground (he handles good to firm well), with what little wind there was behind the runners. He was also asked to race more towards the centre of the track than the rest. With two furlongs to go, it was clear he was going to be very hard to catch and he kept on well once shaken up, only Charyn getting anywhere near.

The form is not the easiest to pin down, but even a low view of it has Audience improving quite a few pounds. So, it is clearly fair to credit him with that progress. However, his reproducing it is clearly open to question, given he had such favourable circumstances and that in 2023 he was unable to build on a very promising reappearance.