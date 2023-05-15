The Charlie Hills-trained five-year-old defied a penalty to beat last year’s Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Native Trail in the bet365 Mile, which was switched to Newmarket’s Guineas meeting after heavy rain forced Sandown’s card to be abandoned the previous week.

The Shadwell Estates-owned Mutasaabeq, who registered a fourth win at Rowley Mile course, was one of 16 horses confirmed for the Lockinge on Monday.

Angus Gold, Shadwell’s racing manager, believes his victory in the Joel Stakes last September in first-time blinkers showed improvement and the signs are that he will continue to progress.

“He goes to the Lockinge. It was a nice performance last time. It didn’t surprise me that he stayed on well, because he looked like he wanted that (a mile) before,” said Gold. Obviously, you don’t go into a race like that thinking you are going to beat a Guineas winner necessarily, but I was obviously really pleased with him.”