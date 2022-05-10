Champion miler Baaeed is primed and ready to go for his much-anticipated seasonal reappearance in the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

Unbeaten in six starts, those victories came in just over four months last summer in a special period which saw him progress from a maiden to beating Palace Pier on Champions Day – his second Group One triumph. Trained by William Haggas for Shadwell Estate, the four-year-old is now rated as one of the best horses in the world and on official figures has plenty in hand over his rivals at the weekend. “He was unraced at two. I probably rang Angus (Gold, Shadwell’s racing manager) to tell him he needed more time and as he was unraced it was very unlikely he was a Guineas horse, so the plan was take him to a maiden and see what happens,” said Haggas, remembering last spring. “We obviously liked him, but we like lots of them and lots of them go the wrong way. This one went the right way.

"Competing in the Premier League with Third Division money." | Racing Education | Buying The Dream

“I was pretty impressed with him at Goodwood (in a Group Three), but I’d spoken to (handicapper) Dominic Gardiner-Hill after his second win at Newmarket in the Listed race when he said everything else ran to the pound, exactly where they should have finished. “He said ‘he beat them four lengths so I’ve put him on 121 and could easily go higher, but I’ve got the Guineas winner on 122 and I don’t want to do that at this stage’, quite rightly. Given the handicappers are neutral, and they were getting the same vibes as us, I knew then he was good. “I asked if Sheikha Hissa (who runs Shadwell) and Angus wanted to supplement for the Sussex on the back of that win, but we had another option of a Group Three over a mile which was a perfect fit. Sheikha Hissa said to go for the Group Three to see where we were and he obviously won that impressively and that was when we thought ‘crikey, we’ve got one’.” Haggas has yet to win the Lockinge but one man has won it more than any other, his father-in-law Lester Piggott. “Lester hasn’t offered any advice yet, but he’ll be sending his best wishes and hoping he wins. He’ll be following it closely as he still does with all of them,” said Haggas. “I don’t feel any pressure yet but we’ll see on Saturday. Our daughter is a few days late foaling in Dubai, so that is pressure in its own way, I’d like that to go well. I try not to think about Baaeed, what will be will be.”