Bjorn Nielsen is convinced that Stradivarius retains the ability and enthusiasm to win an unprecedented fifth Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup on Tuesday - provided that replacement rider Andrea Atzeni can negotiate a clear passage.

The trouble in running which Stradivarius encountered when third in last month’s Gold Cup at Royal Ascot has led Nielsen to return to Atzeni, who partnered Stradivarius to his first two Goodwood Cup wins. Nielsen, who said he is “making headway” promoting Stradivarius as a stallion prospect and concedes that Tuesday’s race, which is part of the QIPCO British Champions Series, might be his last ever racecourse appearance, believes that Stradivarius has purposely been kept hemmed in on occasions, particularly at Ascot. However, he hopes it will not be an issue here, where an outstanding field of nine for the £500,000 Group 1 includes the Gold Cup winner Kyprios, last year’s Goodwood Cup winner Trueshan, whose participation hinges on the ground, the 2021 Gold Cup second Princess Zoe, and the much improved Coltrane.

Goodwood Talking Points

Nielsen said: “The way the races have been run, really since October 2018, the tactics have been to put Stradivarius in a pocket, and that’s a lot easier to do at Ascot as it’s a short straight, whereas at York they can’t hem him in as it’s a long straight and they come up the middle. It happened the last time he won the Goodwood Cup too, as he was held in a pocket there until Frankie got out just in time. That’s been the strategy and that’s the way it is, but Andrea knows the score. He’s ridden him three times and won every time.” Reflecting on Stradivarius’ career, and on the particular significance of the Goodwood Cup, Nielsen added: “When he beat Big Orange for his first Goodwood Cup was when he really announced himself. Winning The Queen’s Vase had shown he was a good horse but when he beat the Gold Cup winner the way he did it was a changing of the guard and it was clear to me that day that so long as he stayed sound he was going to be a top, top stayer. “I couldn't have visualised he would go on as long as he has, but he’s been an amazingly sound and charismatic horse. If he could win the race for a fifth time it would be some redemption for what’s happened at Ascot the last three times he’s run there.

Bjorn Nielsen on Stradivarius

“He hasn’t lost any of his ability or enthusiasm and if things had gone the right way at Ascot last month I have no doubt that he could have won another Gold Cup, as when they turned in the others were all being ridden along and he was sitting there with a double handful. I think he could have won on Champions Day last year too, but for not being able to get out.” As for the possibility of Tuesday marking the end of a truly glorious racecourse career for the seven-time Group 1 winner, who has won a record 16 races in the QIPCO British Champions Series, he said: “It could be his last run, of course, but it depends on his performance now and he seems in really good form. I saw him go up Warren Hill the other day and he’s in good nick. He did a bit more I think when Andrea had a sit on him the day afterwards, and everyone was very happy with him. “I’m just taking it one race at a time and we’ll see how it goes. If he gets properly beaten we’d probably call it quits, but he’s not shown any signs of that and there’s a chance that he’ll run again, for sure. He has an entry in the Lonsdale at York, so we are keeping our options open.”

Kyprios wins the Gold Cup with Stradivarius third