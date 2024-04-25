Al Musmak aiming to outrun 2000 Guineas odds for Roger Varian

Roger Varian’s son of Night Of Thunder brings smart form to the table with a Listed win in Haydock’s Ascendant Stakes sandwiched by highly-creditable placed efforts behind Rosallion at Ascot and then on his final start of the year when second to Ghostwriter in the Royal Lodge.

A return to the Rowley Mile for the opening Classic of the season has been on the cards ever since, with the Carlburg Stables handler happy to send his colt into big-race action on his first start of the campaign.

“It’s our intention to run Al Musmak in the 2000 Guineas and he’s training nicely at home,” said Varian.

“He’s got some very solid form from last year, finishing runner-up to Rosallion in the Pat Eddery Stakes and winning a strong Ascendant Stakes where the second, third and fourth all run at Sandown in the Classic Trial and we’ll be keen to have a good look at that form. Then he wasn’t beaten too far by the Clive Cox horse (Ghostwriter) when second in the Royal Lodge.

“He’s a 108-rated, strong performer and it’s always been our intention to go straight to a Guineas with him and we’re looking forward to doing that.”

Al Musmak is currently rated a 50/1 shot for the Guineas by the bookmakers and although that may underestimate the strength of his juvenile form, Varian hopes he is capable of finding the improvement required to do himself justice on May 4.

“There are a lot of good horses from those autumn races and he’s got solid form,” added Varian.

“He’s 108 not 118, so he needs to improve to bring home a 2000 Guineas. But he’s going into the race fresh, he’s wintered well and he looks a stronger horse – it’s not beyond him to run well.”