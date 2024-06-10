Al-Jehani hunting Royal Ascot success with Beshtani

The 35-year-old is a leading trainer in his native Qatar, winning the Qatar Guineas with Lil’ Frank and also landing the Qatar Derby for owners Wathnan Racing with Jeff Koons in December.

He has recently made the switch to Newmarket to oversee some of Wathnan’s growing UK string, operating out of the lower yard of Tom Clover’s Kremlin House Stable.

Although still to saddle a winner in the early stages of his new venture, Al-Jehani almost made the perfect start at Epsom during the Derby Festival, where Beshtani was beaten a nose and Haunted Dream was a fast-finishing fourth following a less-than-ideal start.

Beshtani could get the chance to go one better than that Epsom near-miss when he lines up in the Royal Hunt Cup at the Royal meeting, where the four-year-old could be joined by stablemate Make Me King, who also has the option of the Buckingham Palace Stakes.

“Hamad has obviously made a very good start and Beshtani running as he did at Epsom was a very good training performance,” said Richard Brown, Wathnan’s racing adviser.