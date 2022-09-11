Highfield Princess completed a hat-trick of Group One wins with a stunning display in the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh.
Winner of the Prix Maurice de Gheest and Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes on her last two starts, she confirmed herself the best sprinter in Europe, cantering throughout under Jason Hart and seemingly never in danger of defeat.
She made her way to the stands’ side rail a furlong out and, having been asked to settle matters, did so in two strides, thundering away to win by three-and-a-quarter lengths. Erosandpsyche (22/1) and Flotus (18/) filled the frame but this was a one-horse contest almost from the moment the stalls opened.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
"She didn't run at two and we thought she'd win a race or two but all she's done is improve and improve. She's phenomenal really," said winning trainer John Quinn.
"She's by a good sire and her dam breeds winners and has a good back pedigree. Not racing at two probably helped her and the rest is down to my wonderful staff at home and the filly herself. Her next run will be at the Breeders' Cup and that's the plan."
Hart added: “I knew coming into the two (pole), she was giving me some feel – that is the best feel she has actually given me all year. It’s great. It would be nice to go and take on Golden Pal anyway (at the Breeders’ Cup) and see how we get on over there. She’s well on track to do it. She’s just spectacular, really.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.