Highfield Princess completed a hat-trick of Group One wins with a stunning display in the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh.

Winner of the Prix Maurice de Gheest and Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes on her last two starts, she confirmed herself the best sprinter in Europe, cantering throughout under Jason Hart and seemingly never in danger of defeat. She made her way to the stands’ side rail a furlong out and, having been asked to settle matters, did so in two strides, thundering away to win by three-and-a-quarter lengths. Erosandpsyche (22/1) and Flotus (18/) filled the frame but this was a one-horse contest almost from the moment the stalls opened.

