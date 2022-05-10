Derby plunge horse Desert Crown and Group One-winning colt El Bodegon are among nine colts declared for the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York on Thursday.

Despite only winning a Nottingham novice event to date, the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Desert Crown is a best priced 6-1 for next month’s premier Classic following sustained support in recent weeks. The Nathaniel colt, who carries the colours of Stoute’s 2003 Derby hero Kris Kin, is the narrow favourite to book his ticket to Epsom with victory on the Knavesmire under Richard Kingscote. James Ferguson’s El Bodegon makes his first appearance since rounding off his juvenile campaign with a top-level triumph in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud in October.

That form has worked out exceptionally well, with Aidan O’Brien’s runner-up Stone Age now Derby favourite and the fourth home Buckaroo also impressing on his latest appearance. John Gosden has trained four previous winners of the Dante, with both Benny The Dip (1997) and Golden Horn (2015) both going on to follow up in the Derby. This year the Clarehaven handler, who now trains in partnership with son Thady, is represented by recent Leicester scorer Magisterial, the mount of Frankie Dettori. Mark and Charlie Johnston’s Royal Patronage turns out less than two weeks after finishing down the field in the 2000 Guineas, while Bluegrass bids to strengthen O’Brien’s formidable Derby hand. Masekela is an interesting contender for Andrew Balding off the back of finishing second in Newmarket’s Feilden Stakes. The field is completed by Kevin Ryan’s Dark Moon Rising, Saeed bin Suroor’s White Wolf and the Dave Loughnane-trained Kingmax, who steps up in trip after finishing fourth behind Native Trail in the Craven Stakes.