The Shadwell-owned, William Haggas-trained son of Sea The Stars enjoyed a fantastic start to the season last year, winning both the John Porter and the Aston Park at Newbury before being beaten by just a neck in the Coronation Cup and the Princess of Wales’s Stakes.

He was subsequently gelded and then seemed to deteriorate rather than improve, finishing fourth of five in the Legacy Cup and then eighth of nine in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot in October.

This weekend will be Al Aasy’s first outing since the latter run and connections are hoping he can produce the form he has previously shown.

Angus Gold, racing manager to Shadwell, said: “They’ve been happy with him but obviously he lost his way towards the end of last year, so we just need to get him back.

“He’s had a nice break and we need to get him back on track, we gelded him last year and it seemed to knock the stuffing out of him.

“We gave him a long time off and hopefully he’ll come back to what he was, he needs to go and show us now, so we’ll see. We will find out if he’s still in love with the game or not.”