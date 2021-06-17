Sporting Life
Trainer George Boughey
Trainer George Boughey

Sky Bet and Paddy Power Market Movers

By Sporting Life
10:07 · THU June 17, 2021

The George Boughey-trained Air To Air has been well backed in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot today - check out the Paddy Power and Sky Bet details.

SKY BET

Market Movers

14.30 – Go Bears Go 15/2 from 10/1

15.05 – One Ruler 9/2 from 6/1

15.40 – Nicest 33/1 from 50/1

16.15 – Trueshan 7/2 from 7/1 (Overnight)

17.00 – Air To Air 6/1 from 8/1

17.35 – Siskany 7/1 from 9/1 (10p R4 – Surrey Gold NR)

18.10 – Boardman 7/1 from 9/1

Money Back Special

14.30 Royal Ascot – Norfolk Stakes

Money Back as Cash if 2nd, 3rd or 4th

Feature Extra Places

15.05 Royal Ascot – Hampton Court Stakes: Paying 4 places instead of 3 (8 runners)

15.40 Royal Ascot – Ribblesdale Stakes: Paying 5 places instead of 3 (12 runners)

16.15 Royal Ascot – Gold Cup: Paying 4 places instead of 3 (8 runners)

17.00 Royal Ascot – Britannia Stakes – No offer, profits going to charity

17.35 Royal Ascot – King George V Stakes: Paying 6 places instead of 4 (16 runners)

18.10 Royal Ascot – Buckingham Palace Stakes: Paying 7 places instead of 4 (18 runners)

PADDY POWER

Market Movers

2.30 Go Bears Go 8/1 from 9/1

3.05 Mohaafeth 7/4 from 15/8

5.00 Air To Air 6/1 from 8/1

5.35 Surefire 13/2 from 8/1

Paddy Power - Royal Ascot offer

