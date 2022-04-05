The going description on all courses at Aintree (Hurdle, Mildmay and Grand National) was on Tuesday changed to good, good to soft in places (from good to soft) ahead of the Randox Grand National Festival, which begins on Thursday and concludes on Saturday when the Grand National takes centre stage.

Aintree’s Clerk of the Course Sulekha Varma, speaking at 4pm on Tuesday, said: “We were forecast showers last night but in the end we only received 0.5mm of rain. That coupled with a dry and windy day today has seen the ground dry out and we are now good, good to soft in places on all three courses.