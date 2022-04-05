Sporting Life
Aintree will water the Grand National course
Aintree will water the Grand National course

Aintree to start watering Grand National course on Tuesday

By Sporting Life
18:14 · TUE April 05, 2022

Watering of the Grand National course was set to begin on Tuesday after Aintree received less rain than anticipated.

The going description on all courses at Aintree (Hurdle, Mildmay and Grand National) was on Tuesday changed to good, good to soft in places (from good to soft) ahead of the Randox Grand National Festival, which begins on Thursday and concludes on Saturday when the Grand National takes centre stage.

Aintree’s Clerk of the Course Sulekha Varma, speaking at 4pm on Tuesday, said: “We were forecast showers last night but in the end we only received 0.5mm of rain. That coupled with a dry and windy day today has seen the ground dry out and we are now good, good to soft in places on all three courses.

“We have taken the decision to water just the Grand National course today and we will put down 4 to 5 millimetres of irrigation.

“The watering should hopefully take the Grand National course back to good to soft. We will check again in the morning before making any decisions on further watering. As always, our aim at Aintree is always to produce the best possible racing surface and we will continue to constantly monitor the situation and react appropriately.”

